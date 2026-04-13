Record Store Day isn't until this coming weekend, but a lucky Slipknot fan managed to get their hands on a copy of Look Outside Your Window a few days early and shared their thoughts on the album.

According to the fan's post on Reddit, a local indie vinyl shop in Canada had the Record Store Day edition of the album in stock a week early. They shared a photo of the vinyl and wrote that they're surprised by the songs, as they're apparently better than they expected them to be.

The individual offered to answer any questions other fans had. We broke down some of their responses below.

What Did the Fan Say About 'Look Outside Your Window'?

Before answering fellow fans' questions, the author of the Reddit post shared a few notes after listening to the album. Firstly, they revealed that Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil makes several appearances on the record, particularly on the tracks "Christina" (which they described as a "monologue") and "Real."

Additionally, the fan revealed that there are guitar solos in some of the songs, there are screams at the end of "Moth" and they feel that the song "Real" fits sonically with Slipknot's 2014 album .5: The Gray Chapter.

Some of the Reddit user's other responses to fan questions are bulleted below.

I like it a lot! Already on my third spin. Just don't expect metal songs.

Not very electronic no. Hard to name a band with the same sound, but the vibe is definitely Slipknot except no screams, no double bass drum.

If you like ["Circle," "Adderall"], you will like the album (also "Prelude 3.0"), but they don't have the same "metal tones."

Some [Radiohead] elements here and there, but overall not that much. The first thing that I thought was that most of these songs would really fit on 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'. They have the same vibe.

Nothing heavy and yeah I could see the Pink Floyd comparison actually! They have the same "slowness."

[Standout tracks are] "Moth", "Dirge," "Toad" and my favorite is "Juliette." But they are all a lot better than I thought they would be! "11th March" is like a long intro, really slow and "U Can't Stop This" is an outro (shortest song I believe).

For more details, check out the Reddit post linked below.

What Else Do We Know About 'Look Outside Your Window'?

The first official release for Look Outside Your Window is Saturday (April 18) and it's limited to 2,300 copies — or perhaps 2,299 now. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Sid Wilson are the only four members that worked on the material and it was recorded while Slipknot were working on 2008's All Hope Is Gone.

READ MORE: What We Know About Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window'

A link to Record Store Day's online market had previously shown an apparent widespread release date for the album in June but it has since been taken down. At this point, it's unknown whether Look Outside Your Window will become available on digital and streaming services after the initial release this weekend.

Until Look Outside Your Window comes out, check out how we ranked all of Slipknot's songs below.