What Band Did You Love But Don’t Anymore? – Reddit Users Discuss

What band did you fall in love with, but don't love anymore? It's happened to probably all of us at some point where we have a hard time mustering the joy we once held for certain revered acts and eventually the drop off comes.

This topic was raised in Reddit's Nu Metal community, with users chiming in with their explanations of why they soured somewhat on certain bands that were once among their most beloved. And as this thread was started in the Reddit Nu Metal community, most of the acts listed fall under that style of music.

Which Bands Did Reddit Users Most Fall Out of Love With?

There are some big names here, with acts such as Slipknot, Disturbed, System of a Down, Linkin Park, Staind and Papa Roach leading the way. That might come as a surprise as several of those acts were recently named as deserving as being part of Nu Metal's "Big 4" in a separate Reddit discussion. Below we'll share some of the reasons fans gave for falling out with some of the most discussed acts in the the thread.

Why Did Fans Fall Out of Love With Slipknot?

First, it should be noted that the person who introduced the thread used Slipknot as their example, so many of the replies are about Slipknot as result.

"Might be a hot take, but Slipknot for me. ST and Iowa were amazing, but I feel like they started to fall off with Vol. 3 and it’s just turned into a cash grab at this point," explained the author of the thread.

"Hate to say it, but sometimes we grow out of bands. I loved Slipknot in high school and college. My fandom has lessened in adulthood and as my tastes have changed. I would say that Slipknot didn’t change. You did," added another person.

"I think the shift to a more polished production was the thing that didn't sit well with me," one fan pointed out.

"Theres a bunch I could list here but Slipknot is an excellent pick. My feelings are the same. Still a huge fan...but of the first 2, maybe 3 albums. Lost tons of respect for them after the masks came off and Stone Sour. Corey's voice was best for metal, not melodic soulful ballads," stated one commenter.

Some fans also called out the changing lineup, with the losses of Paul Gray and Joey Jordison being recognized. That said, there is some excitement over Eloy Casagrande's arrival and what it might mean to recapturing some of their early sound.

Others noticed a musical shift in the band, but came to their defense. "Their stuff after Vol. 3 is hit or miss for me but with enough to keep me interested," explained one fan. "I only liked their first album for the longest time I really didn’t like Iowa. After several years I listened to it again and it clicked. I also like the grey chapter," added another.

"Funny, I've always been a casual fan and now I'm even a bigger fan since seeing them 2 years ago. They're badass," noted another Slipknot fan who has grown to appreciate them more over time.

Why Did Fans Fall Out of Love With Disturbed?

Disturbed was another band whose name popped up frequently in the thread. "One of my favorite bands until their hiatus," noted one fan. "Was super excited for Immortalized, but it ended up kinda meh. And then everything they've done since has just been plain bad."

"Some of it is them. They have been very same-y and that got pretty old. Most of it is me. I remember how much I loved Believe when it came out, but I don't like fuckin' any of it now. No idea why, or what happened. I just... stopped thinking any of it was acceptable music," noted another fan, while another person jumped on that comment adding, "Disturbed became AC/DC for this generation."

"I'll still go back and flick through their first few albums, but after Indestructible, they just got kind of lazy," added one commenter, who continued, "Still have love for David though, he seems to still be a great human being."

"Had me hooked on the first album. Lost me with the second," said another commenter.

Others shared their falling out over more recent events, signaling David Draiman's actions speaking out on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Why Did Fans Fall Out of Love With System of a Down?

System of a Down's name came up in multiple threads as well. As you might expect, part of the disinterest had to do with the band's lack of recording activity. "Unfortunately System of a Down. It was too much of a mind game to guess if they were ever going to release an album. Even Tool released an album before SOAD," bemoaned one commenter.

System always seemed a little more experimental compared to other bands in the genre, and some of that may not have translated with age. Another person added, "Even after revisiting nu metal in the past 5 years, SOAD doesn’t really do it for me anymore." Meanwhile another commenter stated, "Tried listening to them again and I didn't gel with the riffs or lyrics. I guess my musical tastes really changed over 20 years."

"I'm kinda sad about this one," added yet another fan. "I've listened to their whole discography several times, even the hidden tracks. But I just got sick of em after a while. I still like them, but I don't listen to their music anymore."

Why Did Fans Fall Out of Love With Linkin Park?

Linkin Park came up a few times, with most of the commentary calling out their shift in musical style for fans losing their interest.

"The complete shift to a style that I just was not interested in," noted one fan, then calling Linkin Park "the absolute biggest disappointment/let down I've ever experienced from anything that I once liked/loved."

"I was obsessed with Hybrid Theory but then hated everything they made afterwards," added another commenter.

However, other fans admit to have found a new appreciation revisiting some of their latter works. "it was all actually pretty good. I’m still a bigger fan of HT but equally as good were meteora, reanimation, and that weird but awesome jay-z collaboration they did. Even in their softer stuff they released towards the end is some of the best screaming in their whole discography. Worth going back for a listen," added one fan.

Yet another fan went another direction, falling out over their first two albums while finding greater appreciation for their latter works. "Linkin Park but their first two albums, i still love their later stuff (except for One More Light) but can't enjoy these nu metal songs like 'By Myself' or 'Hit The Floor' like i used to, i feel like I've grown out of these albums," they explained.

These weren't the only bands fans suggested falling out of love with, as Atreyu, Mushroomhead, Machine Head, Incubus, Korn, Chevelle, Coal Chamber and more received some mentions. Check out more of the discussion through the Reddit thread here.