Sid Wilson is reportedly no longer a member of Slipknot.

TMZ reported late Friday (July 31) that Wilson had been "permanently" removed from the band earlier in the day.

Loudwire has reached out to Slipknot's team for confirmation, but has not received a response at press time..

Sid Wilson's History With Slipknot

Wilson, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, joined Slipknot as a turntablist in 1998, becoming the band's ninth member. He was in place for the recording of Slipknot's 1999 self-titled debut.

In a 2022 interview with Kerrang!, Wilson said he was "heavy into the rave scene and learning to DJ" when he was growing up. That eventually led to partying "pretty hard."

"If you see the amount (of energy) I put into a Slipknot live show, it's 100 percent, so just translate that into partying."

Wilson notably broke both of his heels in 2008 after jumping onstage during the opening night of the Mayhem Festival tour.

Outside of Slipknot, Wilson would continue to perform sets as DJ Starscream. He also started his own record label, Vomit Face Records, in 2025.

Sid Wilson's Relationship With Kelly Osbourne

In March, it was reported that Wilson and Kelly Osbourne had ended their relationship. Wilson asked Osbourne to marry him during the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, on July 5, 2025.

The two began dating in 2022 and had a son later that year.

Osbourne last shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram on Jan. 20 in a birthday message to Wilson.

Looking Back at Slipknot's History With Band Members

Wilson's ousting from the band adds to the growing list of former Slipknot members. In all, there have been a total of 19 band members over the years.

Here is a look back at everyone who has been a part of Slipknot since the band's beginning in the '90s.