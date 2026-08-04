Kelly Osbourne Deletes 3 Posts After Apparently Going Off on Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne went off in a series of Instagram posts Monday night (Aug. 3), which were seemingly directed at Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Though she never mentioned him by name and later deleted three of her five posts posts, context clues appear to point in Wilson's direction.

Osbourne and Wilson officially confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day in 2022, with Kelly later becoming pregnant and giving birth to the couple's first child Sidney later that year. The couple got engaged in July 2025 at the Back to the Beginning concert but appear to have quietly split around March of 2026. Both sides had remained private on the divide, but Osbourne's posts, which come days after Wilson was reportedly booted from Slipknot, seem to suggest some ongoing issues with the turntablist.

What Did Kelly Osbourne Say in Her Social Media Posts?

On Monday night, Kelly Osbourne issued a mixture of quotes and direct comments via Instagram Story.

Osbourne first shared, "Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence … It’s distraction. When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heart that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker then [sic] others."

That post has since been deleted.

Instagram: @kellyosbourne kelly osbourne post

That was soon followed by a quote attributed to the account Her Everyday Motherhood in which it was stated, "My son’s little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say … I will protect it at all costs."

Instagram: @kellyosbourne kelly osbourne post

Kelly later returned with two comments seemingly directed at Wilson along with another quoted comment about protecting children.

In the third slide, Osbourne stated, "Wake the fuck up take some responsibility I will not take your shit anymore! I’m done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore."

This post has also been deleted.

Instagram: @kellyosbourne kelly osbourne post

"My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgements I didn’t ask for. My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety. I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over anything." stated the quote in a fourth post, which was attributed to @inexdigitalwealth.

Instagram: @kellyosbourne kelly osbourne post

In a fifth Instagram Story, which has since been deleted, Osbourne added, "Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

The last line regarding child support seems to confirm that this ire is all directed at Wilson.

Instagram: @kellyosbourne kelly osbourne post

What Is Happening With Sid Wilson and Slipknot?

Late Friday evening (July 31), TMZ reported that Wilson had been "permanently" removed from Slipknot. Loudwire's attempt to reach out for confirmation and comment went unreturned.

Later that same evening, guitarist Jim Root posted on his Instagram Stories a message not directly mentioning Wilson but seemingly in reference to the TMZ report stating, "Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information."

Over the weekend, Wilson did issue a post on social media hyping his independent merch store. Meanwhile, TMZ spotted Wilson out in Los Angeles over the weekend, but the musician shrugged off a comment telling their reporter he was heading into church.

The site later published an article citing "sources with direct knowledge" stating that Wilson's behavior toward his bandmates was ultimately at the root of the decision to part ways. The sources also added that an announcement was expected this week before the news was broken ahead of schedule. Despite the speculation, neither the band nor Wilson has commented or confirmed the lineup change.

READ MORE: Corey Taylor Explains the Purpose of the Kegs in Slipknot's Music

Slipknot's Jim Root revealed last month that the band had resumed working on a new album and had brought in Matt Wallace as a producer to oversee their sessions.

Below, see all 19 musicians who have spent time as a member of Slipknot.