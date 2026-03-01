Kelly Osbourne Condemns Social Media ‘Cruelty’ Following 2026 BRIT Awards Appearance

Last night (Feb. 28), Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accepted Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous Lifetime Achievement award the 2026 BRIT Awards. While the evening was meant to be a wholly joyous time, it’s since prompted numerous negative comments about Kelly Osbourne’s appearance, prompting her to condemn the “cruelty” she's recently received.

What Did Kelly Osbourne Say?

Although she’s been met with plenty of positivity and support since her father passed away last July, she’s also been met with critical (to put it lightly) feedback on her weight and other aspects of her appearance. As such, she’s responded to the negativity many times already (including last week), yet said negativity keeps pouring in, so she’s once again taken to Instagram Stories to fire back at her critics.

Comments such as one person tweeting: "What's the deal with how rough Kelly Osbourne looks, it's fucking brutal!" surely led to Osbourne condemning the hate after last night's BRIT Awards.

Specifically, she posted the following to Instagram Stories:

There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!

You can see a screenshot of her post below:

kelly osbourne instagram stories post about cruelty following 2026 brit awards Instagram: @kellyosbourne loading...

Whether they’re coming from blatant disapproval or attempts to show earnest concern (as some fans have suggested), Osbourne is clearly upset by the comments, and she'll likely keep pushing back if and when they continue.

READ MORE: Ozzy Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 BRIT Awards

More About Ozzy Osbourne + the 2026 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards ceremony itself seemed to be a heartwarming experience for both Kelly and Sharon Osbourne.

Following a brief introduction from Dolly Parton, both women took the stage, with Sharon Osbourne stating:

I’m honored to accept this award for my gorgeous husband. This Lifetime Achievement award. God knows I wish he was here to accept it himself, so you’ve got the booby prize. You’ve got me doing it. I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all and I know what he’s thinking. He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches, and he’d be saying, “Hey, missus, shut the fuck up. Just say thank you and get off that stage.”

Further into her speech, she also remarked: “The thing is that Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted [and] totally unpredictable. A wild man. He was a true artist.”

Sharon Osbourne continued:

He never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. And yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock start. We spent most of our lives touring the world, but Ozzy’s heart never left England. Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working-class Brummie, and he never let anyone forget it. I’m accepting this [award] for Ozzy, but this award goes to his incredible family. It goes to so many musicians who helped Ozzy along the way. Great, great musicians. I want to especially thank his crew that was always there and that never let him down. We were blessed to have one of the best crew ever on the road. And, thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye, and of course, the millions of fans around the world. He loved them for giving him his extraordinary career, and for their loyalty that they gave him. I know that they loved him back as much as he loved them. If Ozzy was here tonight, with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had, and I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loved. He may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him.

Afterward, Kelly Osbourne took the microphone and professed: “Thank you for loving my father as much as we do, and I hope I don’t disrespect Manchester by saying this, but ‘Up the Villa’ and Birmingham forever.”

Finally, Sharon Osbourne took command again, closing as follows: “Now, as Ozzy would say that the end of every show, I love you all and God bless you. There will never be another Ozzy fucking Osbourne and I love you. Thank you.”

Following their speeches, the BRIT Awards welcomed several artists connected to Ozzy Osbourne (singer Robbie Williams, guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Robert Trujillo, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos) to the stage for an amazing cover of one of his biggest solo songs: 1991’s “No More Tears.”

Other Osbourne News

In related news, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed that he’d once written music for Ozzy Osbourne before having it rejected and deciding to use it himself.

In fact, Grohl told Kerrang! Radio that (as Loudwire reported at the time) he “decided to present something to Ozzy and the Osbourne family during a period in which Sharon Osbourne had reached out to other musicians to write songs for the legendary vocalist.” He also mentioned that it “probably occurred in the early 2000s.”

“I wrote this instrumental that was like super ... it was almost like a Melvins song. It was like super duper heavy. I thought this could be so cool if Ozzy sang over it. . . . They never picked it. They never used it. But I ended up using it for this record that I made. It was called Probot,” Grohl explained [via Loudwire].

Specifically, the song became “Tortured Soul” from Grohl’s self-titled 20024 Probot album.

Elsewhere, Sharon Osbourne disclosed the inventive ways she used to help Ozzy stay away from drugs and alcohol. Likewise, she confessed that Ozzy was told he’d “probably die” several weeks before the July 2025 Back to the Beginning concert.

“But he wanted to do it so bad. He needed it. And it’s, like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I wanna go my way.’ And he did. He went like a rock star,” she told the Dumb Blonde podcast [via Blabbermouth].

In case you missed it, hundreds of people dressed up like the late Prince of Darkness in New Orleans during this year’s Mardi Gras parade. Plus, Jack Osbourne appeared on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast last month and explained why Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was the “the only person" that could ever tell challenge Ozzy to “do better.”

So, how do you feel about the comments made about Kelly Osbourne, as well as her response to them? Let us know!