Hundreds Dress as Ozzy Osbourne During Mardi Gras, Sharon Approves

Hundreds of people dressed up as Ozzy Osbourne in New Orleans a few days ago at a Mardi Gras parade.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group called the Dead Rock Stars marching through the city during the Krewe of Muses parade with a float and banners in honor of the Prince of Darkness. The Grand Marshal was someone dressed as Sharon Osbourne onboard the float.

The real Sharon Osbourne shared a video of all the Ozzy's on her Instagram story. See it below.

According to The Dead Rock Stars' Facebook page, the group is made up of an all-male dance crew that gets together once a year for the Muses parade during Mardi Gras. Each year, they choose a late rock star to honor during the parade — and this year it was Ozzy.

Individuals are able to sign up to join the group each year and must purchase a specific costume for the designated rock star.

"Each year, we pay tribute to a different rock icon who's left their mark on music history. We may not be the 610 Stompers, but we bring the energy, the moves and a little whiskey to keep the party going. Rock in peace, dance in style!" the site reads.

The sign-up page for this year's Dead Rock Stars parade notes that there were 225 total individuals in the parade, they had a rolling playlist of Black Sabbath and Ozzy songs and that they danced to "Paranoid" numerous times.

A man named Stephen Rea, who was friends with Ozzy for over four decades, was among those dressed as The Prince of Darkness during the parade [via BBC].

"There was only ever going to be one choice this year... The greatest rock singer the world's ever seen," Rea told the publication. "I would love to get everybody across for Ozzy's celebration in July in Birmingham. With the one-year anniversary, I think there are plans for that."

Members of the Osbourne family were allegedly in attendance for the parade, according to Rea, though he didn't specify who.

See photos of Ozzy through the years below.