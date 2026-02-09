While there's a lot of of love for Ozzy Osbourne in the music world, the manager of one late artist is not happy with the Grammys over their decision to include the musician in the recent In Memoriam section featuring a tribute to Osbourne.

The recent Grammy broadcast featured an extended musical segment celebrating musicians who have passed over the most recent calendar year. Reba McEntire, an all-star band led by Post Malone covering Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" paying homage to Osbourne and a Lauryn Hill-led collective celebrating recently deceased artists such as D'Angelo and Roberta Flack were all featured during this celebration of the lives of recently passed musicians.

What Artist's Manager Was Unhappy About Being Included in the Ozzy In Memoriam Performance and Why?

Per Guitar World, Danette Albetta, the longtime manager of legendary bassist Anthony Jackson, was the one who called out the Grammys for their placement of Jackson within the Ozzy Osbourne tribute of the program.

In an open letter to Harvey Mason, Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, Albetta wrote, "To place Anthony within a tribute centered on Rock/Metal was a grave miscalculation of his musical identity. Anthony’s soul and career belonged in the segments celebrating R&B, Jazz, and Sophisticated Pop. “His work with Chaka Khan, Steely Dan, and The O’Jays defines the very ‘Recording Excellence’ the Academy claims to uphold.”

“By failing to contextualize his brilliance within the R&B and Jazz lineage where he spent decades as a cornerstone, the telecast missed an opportunity to educate the public on a true pioneer,” she continued.

“Our community expected — and Anthony deserved — a tribute that reflected the elegance and technical mastery he brought to the Great American Songbook and the R&B pantheon,” she added, before concluding, “I request a formal acknowledgment of this oversight and ask how the Academy intends to better honor instrumental innovators who operate behind the scenes but define the sound of generations. Anthony Jackson’s legacy is not a footnote; it is the foundation.”

About the Ozzy Osbourne Grammy In Memoriam Tribute

Coming on the heels of Reba McEntire's performance, an all-star lineup that included Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith performed Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" as an emotional Osbourne family were shown watching the performance from the audience.

In the midst of the performance, a number of names and images were shown on the screens behind the band. Among those singled out were KISS' Ace Frehley, Rick Derringer, The Damned's Brian James, New York Dolls' David Johansen, Blondie drummer Clem Burke, rock producer Roy Thomas Baker and Bad Company and Mott the Hoople's Mick Ralphs among others.

So Albetta had a point about the segment being rock heavy and probably not the best place for inclusion. But Jackson was far from the only non-rocker included during the Ozzy tribute portion.

The bassist's In Memoriam mention came midway into the performance. Isley Brothers' keyboardist Chris Jasper, The Time drummer Jellybean Johnson, DJ and producer Irv Gotti, DJ and music exec Michael "5000" Watts were also included as part of the segment.

While we encourage you to do a deeper dive into Jackson's musical background and his amazing talent