Turnstile Warn of ‘Heightened State Violence’ in Grammy Victory Statement

Turnstile are still buzzing after taking home two Grammys and they've used their platform to thank the fans in a statement while speaking about living in a "time of heightened state violence" and using their music as a "vehicle for voice that are buried."

During one of their two Grammy acceptance speeches, singer Brendan Yates shared, "Punk and hardcore music has given us a safe place to swing in the dark and land somewhere beautiful, so to our family, our friends, our partners, our peers and to Baltimore, thank you. We love you."

What Did Turnstile Say in Their Post-Grammy Victory Statement?

Taking to their socials, Turnstile shared video of one of their acceptance speeches while giving a full statement acknowledging what the Grammy wins meant to them. The group won for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance with both awards handed out during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony ahead of the national television broadcast.

On Sunday our band won 2 Grammys for Best Rock Album & Best Metal Performance. We never thought we’d be in these rooms, but we are very grateful to be here.

This band has never been about the individual, but rather about a collective searching for a common thread in a world where those threads are being hidden from us.

The world likes to tell us who we are and what we’re not, but the truth is we belong to nothing and we belong to everyone.

We’re existing in a time of heightened state violence. We are watching people be pushed out of their homes here in America, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Iran, everywhere, as if they don’t belong to them. As if we don’t belong to each other. Music is a vehicle for voices that are buried, that are searching, that are alien. Turnstile has always existed as an alien thing.

Thank you to our family, our friends, our partners, our peers for continuing to shape us and give us sense of belonging. Thank you to anyone who has ever come to a show and swung in the dark with us. Thank you to our team who fights for us to be in the room. Thank you to Baltimore for giving us a stage. Thank you to everyone who has allowed this band to be a mirror for this community. Thank you.

With love,

TURNSTILE

What's Next for Turnstile?

After a very successful 2025 that included the release of their Grammy-winning Never Enough album, Turnstile are currently catching a little breather. The group does however have more touring ahead of them in support of the album.

They kick off their touring year on March 13 at Lollapalooza Argentina and will play a series of South American shows in March. April brings a pair of Coachella appearances in the U.S. followed by the Kilby Block Party in May and Bonnaroo in June. The group will then head over to Europe for a number of major late summer festivals in August.

To see all of the band's current tour dates and get ticketing information, head on over to their website.

Check out some photos from the 2026 Grammy Awards including shots from Turnstile's Grammy victory speeches below.