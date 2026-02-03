Did the Grammys Really Snub Brent Hinds During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment?

Did the Grammys really snub Brent Hinds during the In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 1)?

Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez and a plethora of fans have called out the Grammys online for allegedly leaving Hinds out of the segment during the live broadcast of the awards show.

However, it's not that simple — Hinds is listed in the In Memoriam section of the Recording Academy's website.

"The 51-year-old was best known for his time with the Atlanta-based band Mastodon, in which he co-founded in 2000 with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor. As of 2025, the band has released eight albums and earned one GRAMMY award for their performance of 'Sultan’s Curse' from their 2017 album Emperor of Sand," the site reads.

Hinds died in a motorcycle accident in August of 2025 several months after he split with Mastodon.

What Did the Grammys' 'In Memoriam' Segment Feature During the Broadcast?

Several artists performed during the Grammys broadcast to honor the musicians we lost in 2025, one of which was a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. A star-studded group of Post Malone, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N' Roses, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and producer Andrew Watt played an abbreviated version of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" in honor of The Prince of Darkness.

Many other musicians appeared on the screen behind the band as they performed — KISS legend Ace Frehley, Mick Ralphs of Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, The Damned's Brian James and some others.

The broadcast presented the tribute from a few different camera angles, some of which were close-ups of the band and thus the names and photos of some of the musicians in the In Memoriam segment weren't shown on the big screen.

What Did Mike Inez Say to the Grammys?

In a post on social media, Inez wrote, "BIG party foul Grammys for forgetting the MIGHTY Brent Hinds in the 'In Memoriam'."

"LAME," Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt commented on the post.

Which Grammy Nominations Have Mastodon Received?

As noted earlier, Mastodon won a Best Metal Performance Grammy in 2018 with the song "Sultan's Curse" from their 2017 album Emperor of Sand.

They received five other Grammy nominations as well: Best Metal Performance in 2007 ("Colony of Birchmen"). Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2012 ("Curl of the Burl"), Best Metal Performance in 2015 ("High Road"), Best Rock album in 2018 (Emperor of Sand) and Best Metal Performance in 2022 ("Pushing the Tides").

