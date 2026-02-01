Full Rock + Metal 2026 Grammy Awards Winners List

"Music's biggest night" is upon us and we've got some new rock and metal Grammy winners to crown.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles and it was big year for several rockers who were rewarded as such when the nominees were announced. Turnstile earned five nominations, Hayley Williams had four, Yungblud snagged three, while Sleep Token, Wet Leg, Bon Iver and Linkin Park nabbed two nominations apiece.

A majority of the awards are being handed out during the Grammy premiere ceremony ahead of the national television broadcast. Spiritbox are among the performers playing at the ceremony. But there will also be a big Grammy tribute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith during the CBS broadcast. Keep up with all the Grammy activity at live.grammy.com.

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails

"Caramel" - Sleep Token

"Glum" - Hayley Williams

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Zombie" - Yungblud

nine inch nails as alive as you need me to be Interscope / Walt Disney

Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams

WINNER: "Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)

yungblud frank bello adam wakeman yungblud nuno bettencourt Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Rock Album

Private Music - Deftones

I Quit - Haim

From Zero - Linkin Park

WINNER: Never Enough - Turnstile

Idols - Yungblud

turnstile album cover for never enough Never Enough"/>Roadrunner

Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" - Dream Theater

"Lachryma" - Ghost

"Emergence" - Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox

WINNER: "Birds" - Turnstile

turnstile win best rock album at 2026 grammy awards Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable - Bon Iver

WINNER: Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

the cure, songs of a lost world Songs of a Lost World"/>Capitol

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver

WINNER: "Alone" - The Cure

"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile

"Mangetout" - Wet Leg

"Parachute" - Hayley Williams

What Was the Eligibility Window to be Nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The eligibility window for nomination spans from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos released during that window that they consider worthy of recognition.

Submissions are viewed by 350 experts in various fields and placed into the appropriate categories, according to the Recording Academy's website. From there, first round ballots are sending to voting members and the final nominations are determined by certain Recording Academy committees.

