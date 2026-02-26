"It wasn't a mystical, magical hand that helped [us] do some of the things that landed us at this point."

Bassist Franz Lyons joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Feb. 25) to celebrate the continued growth and success of Turnstile — including their recent wins at this year's Grammy Awards.

"It doesn't seem that crazy in my head," Lyons admitted to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"Like, it seems like the event happened, but all of the other stuff that was around it is just the same ... As far as the feeling of what we have going on, it really feels like a 'still just us' thing."

Lyons said winning Grammys was never a goal from them in the earliest days of the band — and in fact, he had a different goal in mind.

"I was like, 'One day, I'm going to play this guitar proficiently,'" he said, laughing.

"For me, it was a whole different sort of journey. I was fighting my whole life until like four years ago."

Not only has Lyons been inspired by the musicianship of his bandmates — "I'm chasing you guys" — but he expressed sincere gratitude for how close everyone is, regularly referring to them as family.

"I'm really lucky to be in a band with them," he said.

"If I'm striving to be like them, I'm in a pretty good area ... And I mean that in every sense. From playing instruments to being considerate about how things are going to what the environment of our show should be like...they're so smart."

What Else Did Turnstile's Franz Lyons Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What was in his bag at the Grammy Awards: "At the end of the night, it was two Grammy replica trophies, so that's all that matters. You don't get your trophy until July. So, I have the bag, I'm like, 'Yo, I got this sick ass bag...give me my own trophy today!' So I set the Grammy in my bag and the whole backstage stopped. I was like, 'Y'all let me win, I just want to put it in my bag. This looks cool.' And the lady was like, 'My god. My god.' Where am I going to run to?!"

What it's like playing bigger and bigger stages: "I'd prefer playing on a larger stage because there's proper space for everybody to really do their thing ... I think the production and our dedication to really transfer the energy from us to [the crowd], the distance doesn't really matter. We'll find a way. Whether it's physically getting to you, whether production-wise, it makes you feel like you're closer to us."

How Turnstile protect themselves in the studio: "There's five voices in the room, my boy. That's what's so fire about this band...the studio is naturally like watching songs form in front of your face, [you] hear something turn from piano to guitar riff and then you hear the drums come with that, you know what I mean? Luckily we've been around these people that respect our decisions and our skills and let us and help guide us to our destination without severely impeding what is going down. Our band will ask every question until there are no more questions left and if the answer was the first one we were talking about an hour-and-a-half ago, we will double back to that decision right now."

