Turnstile Win Two 2026 Grammy Awards – Best Metal Performance + Best Rock Album

Congratulations to Turnstile for being awarded Best Metal Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards for the song "Birds" and Best Rock Album for Never Enough.

The band was nominated for a total of five awards this year.

READ MORE: Full Rock + Metal 2026 Grammy Awards Winners List

Who Were the 2026 Best Metal Performance Nominees?

This year's nominees were almost exclusively bands who released their first album within the last 15 years, with prog metal legends Dream Theater being the lone exception.

Dream Theater, "Night Terror"

Ghost, "Lachryma"

Sleep Token, "Emergence"

Spiritbox, "Soft Spine"

Turnstile, "Birds"

Of the bunch, only Dream Theater and Ghost have previously earned a Grammy.

Dream Theater's first win came in 2022 for Best Metal Performance for "The Alien" and the 2026 awards marked their fourth overall nomination.

Ghost have received a total of six Grammy nominations (including this year), having won Best Metal Performance in 2016 for "Cirice." It was their very first nomination, too.

Who Were the 2026 Best Rock Album Nominees?

Turnstile went up against some heavy hitters on their first win of the night.

Here were the Best Rock Album nominees.

Deftones, Private Music

Haim, I Quit

Linkin Park, From Zero

Turnstile, Never Enough

Yungblud, Idols

Who else is at Music's Biggest Night? See photos of rockers at the Grammys and all of the other Grammy-related events that have taken place over the weekend.

Rockers at the 2026 Grammy Awards See who showed up and what they wore at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, we take a look at the entire history of metal at the Grammys, looking at who won each year and then selecting who we feel truly deserved the honor. Sometimes they got it right! Other times... not so much.