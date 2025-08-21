Former Mastodon guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds died on Wednesday (Aug. 20) in a motorcycle accident in the band's hometown of Atlanta, Atlanta News First reports.

Hinds was riding his Harley Davidson when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn, police said.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office confirmed Hinds' death. He was 51.

How Long Was Brent Hinds in Mastodon?

Born on Jan. 16, 1974, Hinds formed Mastodon in 2000 alongside bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. The lineup remained intact for 25 years and released some of the most acclaimed progressive metal albums of the 21st century, including Leviathan, Blood Mountain and Crack the Skye.

Mastodon announced Hinds' departure in March 2025. "Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways," they wrote. "We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

What Bands Did Brent Hinds Play With After Mastodon?

In the months following his departure, Hinds insisted that the split was neither mutual nor amicable. He referred to Mastodon as "a shit band with horrible humans" and took specific aim at singer/bassist Troy Sanders and singer/drummer Brann Dailor, claiming they "can't sing together live or anywhere else i the world ... everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they're incapable of singing in key."

Hinds quickly resumed playing with several other bands following his Mastodon exit, working with Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel and Dirty B & the Boys.