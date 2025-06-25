Ex-Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds Calls Former Band ‘Horrible Humans’

It appears as though former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has hit out at his former band, as comments from his personal Instagram account slammed the members of his former band in a discussion on an anniversary post saluting the Once More Round the Sun album.

The departure of Hinds from his longtime band came as a surprise to many fans when it was announced back in early March. The statement released by the group was cordial in nature, celebrating "25 monumental years together," and expressing their appreciation for the music and history that they had with Hinds. "We wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," the band added in their statement.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher has also been complimentary of Hinds in interviews granted since the split. "What can you say about the legacy of Mastodon's first 25 years with Brent?," he commented to Guitar World. "It's been a fun, wild fucking ride, that's for sure. We achieved a lot of things that I never in a million years would have imagined. There's been Grammys, touring with our heroes like Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead and Tool. I cherish all of that."

"Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart and they get interested in other things," he added. "We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams."

Meanwhile, Hinds has used his social media to promote his other projects. Neither side has delved much into the specifics of the split. But Hinds' recent comments on Mastodon's album anniversary posting indicates some hard feelings between himself and his former bandmates.

What Brent Hinds Said About His Mastodon Bandmates

In an Instagram post celebrating the 11th anniversary of the band's Once More 'Round the Sun, it was a comment from a fan that led Hinds to engage in the conversation.

The fan noted, "'Halloween' is definitely my #1 track on this record. definitely gonna miss B. Hinds though."

The guitarist then chimed back, "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans .."

Hinds comments were met with a warm response from the original poster, who added, "Love the way you shred & write dude. Looking forward to whatever you got cookin."

But others within the comment section expressed their concern for Hinds after seeing his comment, with several asking him to share his side of the story. The post can be seen below.

brent hinds slams mastodon in comments on instagram

The Legacy and the Aftermath of the Split With Brent Hinds

Hinds had been with Mastodon since the band's formation in 2000, along with bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, guitarist/vocalist Bill Kelliher and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. He appeared on all eight of the band's albums, from 2002's Remission through 2021's Hushed and Grim.

Outside of Mastodon, Hinds has performed in the surfabilly band Fiend Without a Face, as well as the bands West End Motel, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra and Legend of the Seagullmen.

Mastodon kicked off their 2025 touring in March at Tool's Live in the Sand festival. For that show, they enlisted YouTube star Ben Eller to handle guitar duties in Hinds' absence. The band then returned to the tour circuit on a co-headline run with Coheed and Cambria in May. The shows have featured Nick Johnston holding down the guitarist role.

The 37-year-old virtuoso has released six solo albums and collaborated with the likes of Intervals, Scale the Summit, Periphery, Polyphia, Paul Gilbert, Guthrie Govan and more.

The band has yet to name a permanent replacement for Hinds.