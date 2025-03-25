Brent Hinds Plays First Post-Mastodon Show, Now Working With Three Bands

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has now played his first show after his exit from the band earlier this month. Hinds, who reportedly has no fewer than three current bands, took the stage at Atlanta's 529 back on March 21.

In early March, just ahead of their performance at Tool's Live in the Sand Festival, the group revealed that they had split with Hinds.

In a post to their social media, Mastodon stated, "After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways. We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."

As for Hinds immediate future, the guitarist took the stage with his band Fiend Without a Face this past week. Fan-shot footage of the full show can be viewed below.

Fiend Without a Face at Atlanta's 529

Brent Hinds Currently Playing With Three Bands

The now former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has never been at a loss for musical projects. Among the bands he's played with over the years include Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Legend of the Seagullmen, the aforementioned Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel, The Blood Vessels, Four Hour Frogger and The Last of the Blue Eyed Devils.

Hinds tipped a bit of his post-Mastodon plan by recently announcing a new show on April 18 at The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End in Atlanta. The bill features three bands all of which have ties to Hinds.

During the evening, the singer-guitarist will play with Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel and Dirty B & the Boys. Dubbed as "a whole evening of Bhinds," the concert is set for April 18 and tickets are currently on sale.

What Do We Know About Brent Hinds Current Bands?

If the name sounds familiar, Fiend Without a Face did get its name from the 1958 B-movie. The band released their first song in 2001, but it was 2017 before the group issued their self-titled debut album. The band's sound is a mix of heavy headbanging with a blend of surfbilly music added to the mix. There's also elements of calypso and bluegrass involved.

West End Motel have a bit more of a fleshed out discography issuing four albums since 2010. The group is described as a "rock / soul / country / indie" band. Hinds has shared vocals in the band with Tom Cheshire and Ben Thrower. The band's last album, Brent Hinds and Tom Cheshire in West End Motel, was released in 2019 and the song "New Years Day" was released in 2020.

As for Dirty B & The Boys, not much is known about the group, though Hinds has activated the band before while touring with Fiend Without a Face back in 2023.