Kerry King + Rob Halford Name Their Favorite Mastodon Songs

Mastodon's 25th anniversary year is in full swing and both Slayer's Kerry King and Judas Priest's Rob Halford have shown some love for the veteran group by shouting out their favorite Mastodon songs.

Both musicians have a history with the band. As a member of Slayer, Kerry King has seen the band go from opening Slayer's Unholy Alliance tour to inviting him along as a solo artist as support on their Ashes of Leviathan tour with Lamb of God in 2024.

Meanwhile, Halford has long been one of metal's greatest champions and has been on board as a fan since their early days.

What Is Kerry King's Favorite Mastodon Song?

Revolver spoke with both King and Halford as part of a bigger promotion for a 25th anniversary collector's issue dedicated to the band.

In chatting up King, the veteran guitarist leaned toward the Leviathan breakout, "Blood and Thunder," although admitting that his pick could waver depending on the day and time.

“Any given day could yield a different answer, but today I’m going with ‘Blood and Thunder.’ It was a great live song 20 years ago, and still is,” he shared. “The chorus is huge. Always exciting when that one hits live.”

And speaking of King's wavering, he added, “‘March of the Fire Ants’ is no slouch either.”

Mastodon, "Blood and Thunder"

What Is Rob Halford's Favorite Mastodon Song?

No need to worry, Kerry. Rob Halford is giving "March of the Fire Ants" his nod.

“‘March of the Fire Ants’ dialed Mastodon in for me," said the Judas Priest singer to Revolver. "And, as it is with most bands, your earliest works capture your uncluttered art."

"Mastodon defined a new era that kept us fans glued to their ongoing singular feats of creativity,” he concluded.

Mastodon, "March of the Fire Ants"

25 Years of Mastodon

Mastodon formed as a four-piece in Atlanta in 2000, featuring bassist-singer Troy Sanders, guitarist-singer Brent Hinds, rhythm guitarist-backing vocalist Bill Kelliher and drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor.

The group has issued eight albums over the past quarter century, starting with 2002's Remission and most recently offering Hushed and Grim in 2021. They've been nominated for six Grammy Awards, while taking home the golden gramophone for Best Metal Performance in 2018 with "Sultan's Curse."

The band split with Hinds earlier this year, eventually inviting guitarist Nick Johnston to join them as their touring guitarist. Sadly, Hinds died just a few short months after his exit from the band in a motorcycle accident. Bill Kelliher has stated in previous interviews that work is underway on a new album and that Johnston is contributing.