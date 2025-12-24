How Rock + Metal Musicians Spread Christmas Cheer + Holiday Greetings in 2025

The holidays are upon us and the heavy music world is taking some time to spread some Christmas cheer while reflecting on the year that was and offering both Christmas and New Year's greetings to their fans.

As they wind down 2025, take a little family time and catch a breather before returning to releasing music and touring, some of rock and metal's biggest names have been sharing messages for their fans.

Whether it be Judas Priest's Rob Halford expressing his desire that everyone have "a wonderful Christmastime and a heavy metal New Year" or Billy Corgan and Bruce Kulick sharing their sentiments in song, there's all sorts of ways that the musicians have addressed their fans.

We've got fun throwback photos from the Osbourne family and Alice Cooper, Metallica sharing James Hetfield's recent recitation of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and even Muse digging into the archives for a special holiday performance.

We at Loudwire wish you and yours a very wonderful Christmas and holiday season and look forward to a rocking 2026 as well. Scroll below and see a selection of holiday greetings from the rock and metal world.

Rob Halford (Judas Priest)

Alice Cooper

Metallica

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Bruce Kulick

Doro

The Dead Daisies

Bret Michaels (Poison)

Scorpions

Mikkey Dee (Scorpions)

Bon Jovi

Papa Roach

Pop Evil

The Rolling Stones

The Kinks

Our Lady Peace

The Osbournes

Disturbed

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Rudy Sarzo

Ola Englund

Chuck Billy (Testament)

Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)

Eric Peterson (Testament)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Pixies

GWAR

Dark Tranquility

Bumblefoot

John Corabi

Muse

Noel Gallagher (Oasis)

Shed Seven

Sepultura

Memphis May Fire

Devin Townsend

Epica

Powerwolf

Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra)

Deen Castronovo