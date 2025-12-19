Metallica have dropped an early Christmas treat for fans as James Hetfield has shared a spoken word narration of the popular Christmas tale, "A Visit From St. Nicholas," which many often recognize from its opening line, "Twas the night before Christmas."

The Hetfield narration of this classic Christmas tale initially premiered Friday (Dec. 19) on the Metallica-branded Maximum Metallica channel on SiriusXM.

How Can I Listen to James Hetfield's "Twas the Night Before Christmas"?

Following the premiere, Metallica issued a video through YouTube featuring an animated chimney decked out with Christmas stockings. As you watch the warm flame from the fire flicker, Hetfield leans into the somewhat more sinister side of his voice much like we heard in "Enter Sandman" as he reads off the popular holiday tale.

There are some particularly Hetfield-esque affections to his voice at different points, including his final recitation of "Merry Christmas to all ... and to all a good night."

Take a listen and watch the video below.

James Hetfield Narrates 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'

Metallica in 2026

Metallica recently concluded their 2025 touring and are now home for the holidays. But the group will strap on their instruments and hit the road for more shows in 2026.

At present, the band is set to return to the road on May 9 in Athens, Greece. At present, all announced dates for 2026 are scheduled in Europe and the U.K. with their touring extending through July 5 in London. Visit the band's website for ticketing information and a listing of all tour dates.