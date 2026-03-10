Metallica Address ‘Frustrating’ Sphere Ticket Issues in New Statement

Metallica have addressed the "frustrating" Las Vegas Sphere ticket issues in a new statement on social media.

The initial batch of dates for the metal legends' Metallica: Life Burns Faster residency at Sin City's iconic Sphere venue were announced in late February. It was initially supposed to take place over four weekends in October, but due to overwhelming demand they shared a few other clusters of dates over the last few weeks.

What Did Metallica Say About the Sphere Ticketing Issues?

Metallica shared a statement today (March 10) revealing that more dates may be added in the future and addressed the ticketing experience fans faced while trying to purchase them.

Thank You Sphere Fans! Wow! What a week. We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week. At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future. In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around. We are looking forward to a very exciting 2026, starting off with seeing many of you in Europe this spring and summer as the M72 tour hits the road again in May. Before we know it, we’ll be exploring new frontiers along with fans from around the world in Las Vegas and we can’t wait!

What Did Fans Say About Trying to Buy Metallica Sphere Tickets?

Purchasing concert tickets has been a shared struggle amongst fans of all styles of music over the last several years, so it's really no surprise that many had a hard time trying to purchase them for such a highly-anticipated run of dates.

See some reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) below.

Thus the residency will span from the first weekend in October through March of 2027. Similar to their M72 World Tour, Metallica will play completely different sets during the two shows every week.

See the full list of dates on Metallica's website.

Playing the Sphere is just one of Metallica's many big accomplishments during their career.