Metallica Add 6 More 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

Metallica just added six more 2027 Las Vegas Sphere residency dates to their upcoming plans.

The thrash legends just announced their initial batch of Sphere dates last week and then added another six on March 3, extending their Metallica: Life Burns Faster residency from October of this year through January of 2027.

They just shared six more dates for 2027 on social media, which will span over three weekends in February. Just like their M72 World Tour, the band is playing different setlists during both nights every weekend throughout the residency.

Tickets go on sale at 6PM ET today (March) for everyone, including members of Metallica's Legacy and Fifth fan clubs. Fans can purchase tickets through Metallica's website.

Keep scrolling for details on how you can enter to win a free trip to see Metallica at the Sphere the first weekend in October.

Metallica will be the first metal band to play a residency at the Sphere, following rock acts including U2, Phish, Dead & Company, Eagles and No Doubt.

See the full list of Metallica's Sphere dates below — the newly announced ones are in bold.

Metallica: Life Burns Faster 2026 + 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

Oct. 1 and 3

Oct. 8 and 10

Oct. 15 and 17

Oct. 22 and 24

Oct. 29 and 31

Nov. 5 and 7

Jan. 28 and 30 (2027)

Feb. 4 and 6 (2027)

Feb. 18 and 20 (2027)

Feb. 25 and 27 (2027)

Win a Trip to See Metallica's Opening Weekend Sphere Shows

Fans can enter here to win a trip to see Metallica play the Sphere the first weekend in October. One lucky winner and their guest will fly to Las Vegas, enjoy three nights in Sin City and score two premium reserved tickets for Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

These will be the first shows Metallica perform at the Sphere.

The contest ends March 6 at 11:59PM ET. You can use the entry form below.

