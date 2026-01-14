James Hetfield named the two Metallica songs he finds "difficult" to play live during a recent appearance on The Metallica Report podcast.

The frontman reflected on what he's learned during Metallica's massive M72 world tour over the last few years during the discussion and noted that his age has become a factor he has to consider when playing shows.

He assured that he and the rest of the band take good care of themselves, which is why they're still able to spend years touring behind an album and play "fast heavy metal music." They do so by limiting the amount of concerts they play each year so they can take breaks and recharge, according to the rocker.

Hetfield admitted he still feels a bit nervous before each tour leg kicks off, especially about playing particular songs.

"We all have our own certain songs that are a little difficult. 'Moth Into Flame,' 'Master of Puppets,' those are two that are, 'Wow,' those are a little difficult," the frontman shared. "I'm sure Lars [Ulrich] has his list, we all have our list. But we push through and we help each other with it."

Hetfield added that the circular stage they've been playing on throughout the M72 tour, which is placed in the middle of whichever stadium the show is at, has allowed him to connect with the energy from the audience more because there is a much larger front row.

"I guess it's a testament of being human and aging, as you're supposed to and having some sense of, 'My body can take this but it can't take this,'" he continued.

Fans have a few more chances to see Metallica live this year if they haven't been able to already. The next leg of the tour will take place in Europe starting in early May and will run through the beginning of July.

See all of the dates and ticket details on their website.

