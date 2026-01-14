Metallica are almost done finalizing a Las Vegas Sphere residency deal, according to a report by The Sun.

A Las Vegas-based source allegedly told the publication that the band has been negotiating the details for a residency at the iconic venue in 2027 and are about 90 percent done with the deal. The contracts just haven't been signed yet.

"Metallica having a residency at the Sphere is all anyone is talking about on the [Las Vgeas] Strip," the source claimed. “They have been to see the bosses and met all the tech team to talk through and plan out a show in principle."

U2, Phish, Dead & Company and the Eagles have each played residencies at the Sphere, which would make Metallica the first metal band to have their own series of shows there. And according to The Sun's source, Metallica's show will somehow be different from the rest.

What Have Metallica Said About a Residency at the Sphere?

Rumors initially spread about Metallica doing a residency at the Sphere last summer after the website Vital Vegas shared an article about it. At the time, the publication said they heard the residency could happen in the fall of 2026.

Lars Ulrich was asked about the speculation when he appeared on the Howard Stern Show shortly after to discuss their new SiriusXM channel, Maximum Metallica.

"I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm," the drummer said of the rumor.

"But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue. All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done."

Ulrich said he attended U2's very first show at the venue and "was completely blown away." Thus, he "would fucking love to do it."

When Does Metallica's 2026 Tour Wrap Up?

Metallica only have one leg left of their M72 world tour as of now. They'll hit the road in Europe from early May through the beginning of July, with the final shows taking place July 3 and 5 in London, England.

Pantera, Gojira, Knocked Loose and Avatar will join the thrash giants as support throughout the run. See all of the dates and get tickets on their website.

