What Dave Mustaine Thinks Would ‘Make Everything Right’ With Former Metallica Bandmates

There's one thing that Dave Mustaine thinks would "make everything right" between himself and his former Metallica bandmates — and that's for both bands to tour together.

Speaking with Revolver ahead of the release of Megadeth's eponymous final album this Friday (Jan. 23), Mustaine reflected on his time in Metallica positively. He praised James Hetfield's guitar playing and called Lars Ulrich "a tremendous songwriter," adding that the inclusion of "Ride the Lightning" on Megadeth's final album is his way of "closing the circle."

"I liked them. If the friendship was restarted, it wouldn’t bother me. I would accept and I think it would be nice to revisit some of those times. But I just think because there was a lot of hurt and misunderstanding around our time together that it would be difficult not to keep bringing up the past," the frontman said of a potential relationship with his former Metallica bandmates in the future.

"I think what needs to happen is there needs to be a Megadeth [and] Me­tallica tour. Period. That would, I’m sure, make everything right. We could hang out. Spend time together. But I know they don’t really tour like we do. I mean, when we go out on tour, we play many, many shows."

Have Metallica and Megadeth Toured Together Before?

The only tour that both Megadeth and Metallica were part of was when they played the "Big Four" shows in 2010 and 2011 with Slayer and Anthrax. They played a total of 13 shows over those two years that served as a celebration of thrash metal.

Prior to that, Megadeth and Metallica played a single show together at the Milton Keynes National Bowl in 1993 with Diamond Head and The Almighty.

Other than those instances, Metallica and Megadeth have never done a proper tour together.

Megadeth's final album will be out this Friday (Jan. 23) and the first leg of their farewell tour kicks off Feb. 15 in Victoria, British Columbia. See all of the dates and get tickets here.

