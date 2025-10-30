Megadeth Cover Metallica Song Dave Mustaine Co-Wrote on Final Album

The final self-titled Megadeth album will include a surprising addition to the track list — a new rendition of a classic Metallica song that Dave Mustaine co-wrote.

Megadeth revealed that their upcoming album will be their last back in August. The band shared a few track list teasers over the last few days on social media and it's now been confirmed that the record will also feature a cover of the title track from Metallica's Ride the Lightning.

Mustaine was ousted from Metallica in 1983, a few months before the release of their debut album Kill 'Em All. Before he was fired, he'd written a handful of songs that appear on the album and on its successor Ride the Lightning.

What Did Dave Mustaine Say About Covering 'Ride the Lightning'?

Mustaine spoke to Rolling Stone about his decision to include "Ride the Lightning" on Megadeth's final record.

"It wasn't really that I wanted to do my version. I think that we all wanted it to turn out a certain way and for me, this was about something so much more than how a song turns out. It was about respect."

The respect in question is directed at Metallica's James Hetfield, whom Mustaine says is a singer one day and "the next day he's this fucking powerhouse and I've always respected him as a guitar player."

"So I wanted to do something to close the circle on my career right now, since it started off with Panic and several of the songs that ended up in the Metallica repertoire, I wanted to do something that I felt would be a good song," the frontman continued.

The rocker told Rolling Stone that Megadeth's version of "Ride the Lightning" is faster, played in a lower key and sang a bit differently than how Hetfield performed it. The band apparently doesn't plan to play the track live at any point.

According to Mustaine, Hetfield and Lars Ulrich weren't aware that Megadeth were re-recording the song. He initially planned to get Hetfield's approval before including it on the album but decided he was happy enough with it as it was.

"I think the whole purpose of this was not to try and rekindle relationships or anything. It was about showing respect to a man that... I don't believe he thinks I respect him and I wanted to make that clear. I wanted to pay tribute to the band," the vocalist admitted.

"And just now that I'm getting ready to hang my guitar up, I wanted to make sure that nothing is left unsaid."

Megadeth also uploaded a short video on "Ride the Lightning," which you can see below.

Dave Mustaine Teased the Song in an Interview Over the Summer

Months before the album was even announced, Mustaine teased that it would include a cover. He spoke about it vaguely during a live interview at Norway's Tons of Rock festival this past spring.

"One of the songs is a cover song but I actually wrote it, so it's kind of like a cover [and] kind of like my song," the frontman said.

Mustaine also noted that they had 13 songs for Megadeth, two of which will be released at a later date once the album has been out for some time.

See the full track listing for Megadeth, out Jan. 23, below.

Megadeth, 'Megadeth' Track Listing

1. "Tipping Point"

2. "I Don't Care"

3. "Hey, God?!"

4. "Let There Be Shred"

5. "Puppet Parade"

6. "Another Bad Day"

7. "Made to Kill"

8. "Obey the Call"

9. "I Am War"

10. "The Last Note"

Bonus: "Ride the Lightning"

