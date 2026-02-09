VOTE: Fast Songs vs. Slow Songs

It's a style clash this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show. We want to know which you prefer, a rock block of fast songs or a rock block of slow songs.

Sometimes you need a little bit of energy to get you going. We can get you pumped with some adrenaline fueled classics from Metallica ("Battery") or Motorhead ("Ace of Spades") and there's plenty more where that comes from.

Meanwhile, some of our heaviest hitters also now how to lean into something more tender, vulnerable or emotionally raw. Among our possible "slow song" favorites this week are the raw nerve emotion of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" or the epic piano ballad "November Rain" from Guns N' Roses.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles of music on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below the voting tool, you'll find the 11 Best Thrash Albums of 2025.