If you're celebrating a birthday in March, there's a good chance you share the day with the anniversary of one of rock and metal's biggest albums.

Some of the biggest releases from bands such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, Rush and KISS all came out during the month of March.

READ MORE: Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in March

Nearly every day of the month is dotted with a huge album release. Oddly, our search did not turn up anything of significance for one day of the month!

Here is a look at the biggest rock and metal album released for each day of March.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in March History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in March. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star Who do you share a birthday with? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers

Visit the Loudwire merch store.