A new wrestler made her in-ring debut on WWE TV on Tuesday and she fully committed to her metal-inspired character with a callout Iron Maiden fans surely recognize.

The wrestler known as Lizzy Rain is now part of WWE's NXT roster and will appear on the brand's programming.

How Lizzy Rain Paid Tribute to Iron Maiden

Rain had her debut match for WWE during Tuesday's episode of NXT's weekly show when she faced Nikkita Lyons. From her look to her attitude, Rain's character is all about metal.

The lights were dimmed in the arena before Rain's entrance on the show, as a metal guitar riff played. That's when she addressed the crowd in one of the most metal ways.

"Scream for me, NXT. Lizzy Rain is bringing heavy metal tonight and the world is about to find out that Lizzy Rain and heavy metal will never ever die!"

Iron Maiden fans who watch NXT likely zeroed in on the "scream for me" line since it's often used by Bruce Dickinson during live shows.

Of course, there was a good reason why Rain chose to incorporate Iron Maiden into her character.

Lizzy Rain's Connection to Iron Maiden

Before signing a contract with the WWE, Rain wrestled as Rayne Leverkusen in the UK independent scene. That period helped her establish her metal-centric in-ring character.

Rain is also notable as the niece of late Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr, who was a member of the band from 1979 to 1982 and played on the band's first three albums. Burr died in 2013 after several years battling the effects of multiple sclerosis.

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"I didn't get to have these amazing conversations with him about the band and stuff because he was quite ill when I knew him, unfortunately," Rain said on a 2023 episode of the Wrestling With Johners Podcast. "It's a pretty cool connection. It must just run in my family, this whole rock music thing."

In addition to instructing fans to "scream with me," Rain also pays tribute to Burr and Iron Maiden with her choice of ring gear.

"The jacket I wear during my entrance is actually my Uncle Clive's jacket," she revealed in a recent post on X. "I wear this jacket with pride and honour every single time."

Rain was victorious in her first WWE match on Tuesday, using a jumping kick she calls "thunderstruck."

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