Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Calls Out ‘Legends’ Who ‘Can’t Sing Anymore’

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson called out "legends" who "can't sing anymore" during a recent interview.

The vocalist and founding Maiden member Steve Harris spoke with Kerrang! during the first week of their 50th Anniversary Run for Your Lives World Tour about the longevity of the band and their thoughts on retiring, especially after the departure of longtime drummer Nicko McBrain in late 2024.

What Does Bruce Dickinson Think About Retiring?

Dickinson cited an "argument" he had with another journalist prior to the interview who implored him to carry on performing even after he feels he's no longer to give the shows his best anymore.

“I said, ‘Look, there are loads of singers who voices are shot and everybody knows it.’ He goes, 'Yeah but they're legends.’ They're not fucking legends, They're people who can't sing anymore. When they were singing, they were legends. When they can't sing anymore, they're not legends anymore," the vocalist asserted.

“That's the end of that, the brutal truth. I couldn't go onstage if I didn't think I could do it. I don't know how people get onstage when they can't do it anymore. Obviously, it's their life, but it's not my way... It's just a fact of life that one day it may or may not happen. You take each day as it comes and you try to give the best performance of your life every night. That's the rules of the game."

Even when he's no longer able to sing, Dickinson doesn't equate that with retiring. He said he'll still do something, such as writing more books, so that he isn't just doing nothing but waiting for his life to end.

What Do Iron Maiden Have Planned After the Tour?

As for the future of Iron Maiden, the rocker admitted that if he had to choose between doing another album with the band or another tour, he'd prefer working on an album.

"Steve's the other way around. He will tour and tour and tour and tour until he probably dies onstage. Touring is fun, but it's not new. I'm a creative bunny and I like making new, new things," he explained.

READ MORE: 5 Best Black Metal Covers of Iron Maiden Songs

In the meantime, the singer has already been working on the follow-up to his latest solo album The Mandrake Project (2024). Harris described the material as "some of his best stuff I’ve ever heard" and he recently announced the latest installment of his corresponding graphic novel saga in partnership with Z2.

Maiden's next performance will take place tomorrow (June 19) at Hellfest in Clisson, France. See the rest of the band's upcoming dates on their website.

See which other rock and metal bands are touring the rest of the year in the gallery below.