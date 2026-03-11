Metallica Fans Left Confused By Hilarious ‘South Park’ Funko Mix-Up

Metallica fans who recently ordered the new Robert Trujillo Funko Pop! got a surprise once the item arrived.

The 3.75-inch vinyl figures are part of Funko's line celebrating Metallica's 72 Seasons album and subsequent tour.

What Happened to the Robert Trujillo Funko Pop!?

This week, fans started sharing photos of their new Robert Trujillo collectible in various online forums related to Metallica. While the figure looked as advertised, the packaging for it was a bit unexpected.

Several people who purchased the Funko Pop! posted photos of the Trujillo figure inside a box that featured images and texts for Jimmy Valmer. The animated character, who is physically disabled, was first introduced on South Park in 2001.

Multiple posters have claimed they had placed the order via Amazon.

"I honestly thought it was funny," Josh Reubenking shared in a Facebook group dedicated to Metallica's current tour. "Amazon let me keep it and I have a replacement coming soon. (Hopefully correctly packaged)."

Others laughed off the whole ordeal.

"Don't worry about that," one user said. "That's just Jimmy from another timeline."

What Might Have Caused the Robert Trujilo Funko Mix-Up

Judging from some of the comments on social media, Metallica fans are seeing a variety of outcomes when it comes to how (or even if) their Funko Pop! of Trujillo arrived.

In addition to those who received the collectible in the incorrect box, there are also people who have received the Trujillo figure in the correct packaging. Additionally, it appears that other purchasers who bought a version of each of the four band members received all of them except for Trujillo when the shipping box arrived.

Another user in the comments said his Lars Ulrich figure showed up with no box at all. Others are saying the figures are now backordered.

"I haven't received my Funkos. They are in backorder since September and they can't send me any of them (I ordered) from Amazon."

Loudwire has reached out to Funko for comment, but has not received a response by the time of publication.

The Funko Pop! for Trujillo is currently listed as being available through the Funko store on Amazon for $25.99.

