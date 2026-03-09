Alice Cooper will look back on his illustrious six-decade career in his upcoming autobiography, Devil on My Shoulder, which will be published on Oct. 8.

The "Godfather of Shock Rock" will promote the book with an eight-city U.K. Q&A book tour. You can see the full itinerary below.

Alice Cooper, 'Devil on My Shoulder' Cover

Alice Cooper, 'Devil on My Shoulder'

What to Expect From Alice Cooper's New Autobiography

Despite 60 years in the music industry and a tireless work ethic, Devil on My Shoulder marks just the second book written by Cooper, following 2007's Alice Cooper, Golf Monster: A Rock 'n' Roller's 12 Steps to Becoming a Golf Addict.

In his new book, Cooper promises to explore the differences — and the inextricable connection — between the murderous, morally bankrupt Alice Cooper character and the sober, religious, upstanding member of society behind the mask.

"I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character's reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was," Cooper said in a press release. "The mild-mannered, all-American boy I'd once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself."

He added: "I've written this book to track Alice's 'evilution,' and how I've tamed him at last. Just as he and I became almost fatally intertwined, the story of Alice Cooper after over 30 records and 60-plus years has become a tangle of embellishments, elaborations and outright fabrications and I think it's time to sort reality from myth."

In the meantime, Cooper is hard at work on the road. He just played a trio of "Welcome to Our Nightmare" shows in Las Vegas with magician Criss Angel, and he will launch a monthlong North American tour on April 14 in San Antonio.

Alice Cooper, Devil on My Shoulder U.K. Book Tour Dates

Oct. 11 - Cardiff New Theatre

Oct. 12 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct. 13 - London Palladium

Oct. 14 - Brighton Dome

Oct. 16 - Manchester Opera House

Oct. 17 - Stockton Globe

Oct. 19 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct. 20 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

