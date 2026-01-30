24 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 23-29, 2026)
Another week, another 24 rock and metal tours announced. But which will you be seeing?
The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shock rocker Alice Cooper is once again heading out on the road, delivering a show you won't soon forget.
This week also saw the sibling-led Black Crowes booking more shows bringing their soulful rock to the masses.
Black Veil Brides are building up to new music with more tour dates and if you're looking for something heavier, Whitechapel are back in action with more shows booked.
See all the newly announced tours as well as plenty of festival and special show news below.
Against the Current
Tour Dates: March 18-20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 15 Year Anniversary Shows
Ticketing Info
Bikini Kill
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Black Crowes
Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Whiskey Myers, Southall
Ticketing Info
Black Veil Brides
Tour Dates: April 26 - May 30
Support Acts: From Ashes to New, TX2, As December Falls
Ticketing Info
Blackwater Holylight
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Alice Cooper
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Culture Wars
Tour Dates: May 14 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cryptopsy
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 28
Support Acts: Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith
Notes: Decibel Magazine Tour, 30th Anniversary of None So Vile
Ticketing Info
Dave Matthews Band
Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Cab for Cutie
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language
Ticketing Info
Thomas Dolby
Tour Dates: April 14 - 21
Support Acts: Gail Ann Dorsey
Ticketing Info
Friendship Commanders / Temptress
Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Goose
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 25; June 13 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, Moe., Greensky Bluegrass, Buffalo Traffic Jam
Ticketing Info
The Last Ten Seconds of Life
Tour Dates:
Support Acts: Traitors, Nailed Shut, The Crimson Armada, Flesh Prison
Ticketing Info
Napalm Death
Tour Dates: May 7 - June 14
Support Acts: Primitive Man, Deadguy
Ticketing Info
Obituary
Tour Dates: March 19 - 29
Support Acts: Castrator, Intoxicated
Ticketing Info
Onslaught / Warlord
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12
Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces
Notes: Onslaught will salute their The Force From Hell album, while Warlord is playing a Deliver Us set.
Ticketing Info
Scream at the Sky
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Spoon / The Beths
Tour Dates: June 21 - July 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tour Dates: April 14 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Molly Tuttle
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: March 30 - April 27
Support Acts: Conan
Ticketing Info
Whitechapel
Tour Dates: March 30 - May 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Wilco
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 8
Support Acts:
Notes: "An Evening With" shows featuring two sets from the band with an intermission.
Ticketing Info
Witch Club Satan
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 16
Support Acts: Penelope Trappes, Patriarchy
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* The Emo's Not Dead Cruise is returning for its fifth year. Setting sail from Jan. 22-26 in 2027, the cruise takes off from Miami en route to the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The full lineup will be revealed later this spring.
Ticketing Info
* The Milwaukee Metal Fest has finalized their 2026 lineup with Machine Head, Napalm Death (playing two sets) and Generation Kill among the final additions. The three-day festival is set for June 5-7 with headliners Acid Bath, Killswitch Engage and Ministry. The event will take place at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee.
Ticketing Info
* Sublime and AJR will head up the 2026 Let's Go Festival taking place June 5-6 in Crownsville, Md. Also on the bill will be Fitz and the Tantrums, Judah and the Lion, Natasha Bedingfield, Matt & Kim, Joywave and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Blessing in Disguise Festival is set for July 11 in Spokane, Wash. This year's lineup features Macklemore, AJR, AWOLNATION, Allen Stone & Special Guests, Mother Mother, Everclear, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana and more.
Ticketing Info
* Pierce the Veil have announced their biggest headline show to date, taking over their hometown Petco Park stadium in San Diego on Sept. 12.
Ticketing Info
* Chad Gray has booked an April 24 career-spanning show performing songs from his 30 years in music at Las Vegas Fremont Country Club. Kami Kehoe will open.
Ticketing Info
* Sabaton have announced that they will be postponing their North American tour, citing a medical issue affecting bassist Par Sundstrom. Their full statement can be found here.
