Against the Current

against the current in 2026 Good as Gold Group loading...

Tour Dates: March 18-20

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 15 Year Anniversary Shows

Ticketing Info

bikini kills in 2026 Photo Credit: Lance Bangs loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

the black crowes in 2026 Photo Credit: Errol Colandro loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: Whiskey Myers, Southall

Ticketing Info

black veil brides in 2026 Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 30

Support Acts: From Ashes to New, TX2, As December Falls

Ticketing Info

blackwater holylight in 2026 Credit: Candice Lawler loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

alice cooper in 2023 Bryan Steffy, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Culture Wars

culture wars in 2026 Photo by Eliot Lee loading...

Tour Dates: May 14 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

cryptopsy in 2025 Maciej Pieloch loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 28

Support Acts: Necrot, Fulci, Blood Monolith

Notes: Decibel Magazine Tour, 30th Anniversary of None So Vile

Ticketing Info

dave matthews band Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

death cab for cutie in 2026 Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 7

Support Acts: Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language

Ticketing Info

Thomas Dolby

thomas dolby in 2026 Kathleen B loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - 21

Support Acts: Gail Ann Dorsey

Ticketing Info

Friendship Commanders / Temptress

friendship commenders in 2026 All Noir loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - April 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Goose

goose in 2026 Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 25; June 13 - Aug. 29

Support Acts: Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, Moe., Greensky Bluegrass, Buffalo Traffic Jam

Ticketing Info

the last ten seconds of life in 2026 Photo by Adam Zaspel loading...

Tour Dates:

Support Acts: Traitors, Nailed Shut, The Crimson Armada, Flesh Prison

Ticketing Info

napalm death in 2026 photo credit: Jelena Jakovljevic loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - June 14

Support Acts: Primitive Man, Deadguy

Ticketing Info

obituary at sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents / @JMulka loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - 29

Support Acts: Castrator, Intoxicated

Ticketing Info

Onslaught / Warlord

onslaught in 2026 Reigning Phoenix Music loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 12

Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces

Notes: Onslaught will salute their The Force From Hell album, while Warlord is playing a Deliver Us set.

Ticketing Info

Scream at the Sky

scream at the sky in 2026 TAG Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Spoon / The Beths

spoon and the beths Oliver Halfin / Frances Carter loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tedeschi Trucks Band

tedeschi trucks band in 2026 Photo Credit: Chapman Baehler loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Lukas Nelson, JJ Grey & Mofro, Molly Tuttle

Ticketing Info

weedeater in 2025 Photo by Bryan Greenberg loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - April 27

Support Acts: Conan

Ticketing Info

whitechapel in 2026 Photo by Alex Morgan loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - May 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Wilco

jeff tweedy of wilco in 2013 Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 8

Support Acts:

Notes: "An Evening With" shows featuring two sets from the band with an intermission.

Ticketing Info

Witch Club Satan

witch club satan in 2026 Photo Credit: Stian Andersen loading...

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 16

Support Acts: Penelope Trappes, Patriarchy

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* The Emo's Not Dead Cruise is returning for its fifth year. Setting sail from Jan. 22-26 in 2027, the cruise takes off from Miami en route to the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The full lineup will be revealed later this spring.

Ticketing Info

* The Milwaukee Metal Fest has finalized their 2026 lineup with Machine Head, Napalm Death (playing two sets) and Generation Kill among the final additions. The three-day festival is set for June 5-7 with headliners Acid Bath, Killswitch Engage and Ministry. The event will take place at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

Ticketing Info

* Sublime and AJR will head up the 2026 Let's Go Festival taking place June 5-6 in Crownsville, Md. Also on the bill will be Fitz and the Tantrums, Judah and the Lion, Natasha Bedingfield, Matt & Kim, Joywave and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Blessing in Disguise Festival is set for July 11 in Spokane, Wash. This year's lineup features Macklemore, AJR, AWOLNATION, Allen Stone & Special Guests, Mother Mother, Everclear, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana and more.

Ticketing Info

* Pierce the Veil have announced their biggest headline show to date, taking over their hometown Petco Park stadium in San Diego on Sept. 12.

Ticketing Info

* Chad Gray has booked an April 24 career-spanning show performing songs from his 30 years in music at Las Vegas Fremont Country Club. Kami Kehoe will open.

Ticketing Info

* Sabaton have announced that they will be postponing their North American tour, citing a medical issue affecting bassist Par Sundstrom. Their full statement can be found here.

