"We got back in the studio and tracked it right away and then that was like, okay, now the record is done."

Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Feb. 11) and opened up about Black Veil Brides' latest song, "Certainty," and the new album it will be on.

"It just felt like a statement song," Biersack explained to host Chuck Armstrong about why "Certainty" helped him feel like the new album was finally complete.

"For me, the lyrical content especially felt like a summation of what I'm trying to say on this record in a lot of ways. And tonally, it's a dark song, it's a heavy song...in a pantheon of songs where we have a lot of very operatic sing-along type of stuff, you wouldn't listen to this and say this is maybe one of the more fun-oriented songs. It's much more serious and heavy, but it was extremely fun for us because it's very different structurally to a lot of our material."

For Biersack, pushing himself and the band to explore different tones, structures and other things is something that is a regular focus.

"I'm really interested in us continually evolving from record to record, release to release," he admitted.

"And that's been the case since we went from the first record to the second record to the third record — our huge evolutionary jumps musically. I think that what happened for us was somewhere around the midpoint of the catalog, the band was in a difficult place. And I'm the first to say that around the fourth record, there were elements on that record that was, you know, substance abuse and everything."

He shared that he was "resting on my laurels" from a writing perspective to make things simply sound like him as opposed to innovating. That was a significant realization for him.

"We have been of the opinion, particularly in the last six or seven years, the band has to constantly innovate if we're going to be able to justify this idea of year over year releasing records and touring and everything," he said.

"It has to be artistically fulfilling and you have to innovate to do that."

The theme of "Certainty": "I grew up Catholic. I was raised Catholic. I went to Catholic school. Like a lot of people, there's an odd relationship that people who grow up Catholic have with Catholicism ... I always make the joke, when you're very little in Catholicism, they tell you that if you're a very good Catholic, the sacred heart of Jesus will appear to you. Imagine being 6 years old and in the shower thinking that if you're too good, you're going to open the shower curtain and there's going to be a bleeding, beating heart that's on fire outside the shower. The iconography is so aggressive ... I find it interesting how that plays out across culture. And I'm also interested in the ways that it mimics itself in different assets or in different facets."

It's safe to say the new Black Veil Brides album will arrive in 2026: "Yes, 100-percent. Unless something terrible happens, but yes, everything is moving forward. My whole life right now is vinyl variants and pre-orders and all that kind of stuff."

How the new album's theme ties together with each song: "There's a central theme to the record that's much more personal. Everything is sort of built through the prism of this. But the album title, which people will find out, is the theme of the record. And the stories on the album are, in a way, vignette stories that represent — there is a structure from beginning to end of what I feel is an emotional structure that we may all go through. And my voice as the writer of the words is going through this story from beginning to end of the record. Once everything is out, I can talk about it in more detail."

Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Feb. 11