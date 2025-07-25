"The last time I was able to write this openly and this honestly about myself or my feelings was probably my first solo record."

Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (July 24) and shared several details about Black Veil Brides' new album. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"There was no one who was distilling down [our] ideas to make it more palatable," Biersack told host Chuck Armstrong about self-producing the new album alongside bandmate Jake Pitts.

"The songs, I'm saying exactly what I want to say, singing it exactly how I want to sing. And look, there's a huge risk with self-producing because being your own governor can sometimes be difficult."

Even with that difficulty, Biersack said he and Pitts knew how they wanted the album to sound and he feels the first track released from it, "Hallelujah," is a good representation of that.

"I think when people hear 'Hallelujah,' I believe that it doesn't sound like we're overindulging ourselves."

When Fans Can Expect Black Veil Brides' New Album

With all of the discussion of new music, Chuck asked Biersack if he had a release date set for Black Veil Brides' next album.

"There is a [date], but I'm not going to tell you," he said with a laugh.

"It's some time from now."

Biersack did share that the band is in the finishing stages of the record.

"There's still some stuff to complete, but it's the mixing process," he said.

"It's an exciting process because it's just a different way than we've ever done it. So to be able to have a song that we think is really representative of the album as the first thing people hear, so to speak, and for people to be able to kind of hear what we've been working on all this time is really exciting."

Biersack said part of the reason he's not ready to share the release date yet is simply because he wants to make sure they have the absolute best album ready to go.

"For the first time ever, we were able to make the exact record that we wanted to make," he admitted.

"We had the belief of our label to allow us to self-produce, to make it on our own terms, to not make a record that was pointed at some commercial lane one way or another. It is the exact record that we wanted to make and the time we wanted to make it."

What Else Did Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What's on the horizon for the band: "The record will come out and we'll do all of the large-scale touring around it, but this year, we've got a lot of festivals. We're doing a headline tour through South America, which is really, really exciting. We've got plenty this year and obviously the new song and we'll be playing 'Hallelujah' at all these shows."

The heaviness of "Hallelujah": "This song is not, I would say it's not even among the top heaviest songs on the record ... The truth is, I think one way or another, the combination of myself and Jake, it's just the songs that we most wanted to do ... This is unequivocally the heaviest Black Veil Brides record."

The inspiration behind the music video for "Hallelujah": "The [John] Milton story, 'Paradise Lost,' has been something that has factored into my life. I grew up Catholic and a lot of times people call it Biblical fan-fiction because it's a story that's kind of expanding on the Biblical text. But it always fascinated me, this idea that Milton kind of inadvertently turned Lucifer into this sort of sympathetic character."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, July 24