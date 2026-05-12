Black Veil Brides Book 16 Dates for Second Leg of 2026 North American Tour

Black Veil Brides have found a good thing in their current touring and decided to extend it into the fall. The band will be taking out Caskets and Archers for more shows, with Holy Wars and Autumn Kings playing select shows as the opening act.

The "Vindicatour" is the extension of promotion for Black Veil Brides' recently released new Vindicate album, which. features such standout songs as "Cut," "Certainty," "Bleeders," "Hallelujah," "Revenger" and "Woe & Pain."

Where Are Black Veil Brides Playing on the Second Leg of North American Touring?

The fun kicks off on Aug. 27 in Phoenix. For this run, the band starts in the southwestern U.S., crossing back across country en route to Milwaukee as the start of their midwestern shows. There's also dates on the books for the Southern and Eastern. U.S. as well. The tour is currently set to conclude Sept. 27 in Montclair, N.J.

All cities, venues and dates can be found below as well as the previously announced tour stops.

Black Veil Brides 2026 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren ^

Aug. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater #

Aug. 29 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center #

Aug. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s ^

Sept. 03 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave #

Sept. 04 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at the District #

Sept. 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater #

Sept. 08 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom ^

Sept. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues ^

Sept. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

Sept. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore ^

Sept. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues ^

Sept. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks ^

Sept. 25 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome ^

Sept. 26 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center #

Sept. 27 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater ^

READ MORE: Black Veil Brides Andy Biersack Unpacks New Album + Single 'Certainty'

Previously Announced Tour Dates

May 12 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva #

May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore ^

May 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE #

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple *

May 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore ^

May 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room ^

May 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore ^

May 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Ramova Theatre ^

May 23 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee ^

May 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ History ^

May 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ M-Telus ^

May 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square ^

May 29 - Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore ^

May 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium #

Sept. 05 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma *

Sept. 20 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *

^ Promoted by Live Nation

* Festival appearance

# Not a Live Nation date

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How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets and VIP packages will first be available via an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 12 at 12PM local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 15 at 10AM local time via the band's website.

See other major rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.