Black Veil Brides have just announced a headlining tour through the U.S. and Canada, bringing From Ashes to New, TX2 and As December Falls on the road with them.

The 24-city tour will kick off on April 24 in Riverside, California and wrap up in Worcester, Massachusetts on May 30. Along the way, Black Veil Brides will make stops at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 30 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place beforehand.

See all of the tour dates further down the page and get more ticketing information at the Black Veil Brides website.

The tour will be in support of a highly anticipated new record, which has yet to be announced but is confirmed and has been preceded by the hard-hitting tracks "Bleeders, "Hallelujah" and "Certainty."

"The last time I was able to write this openly and this honestly about myself or my feelings was probably my first solo record," Biersack told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong last summer. "There was no one who was distilling down [our] ideas to make it more palatable," he said of co-producing the album alongside bandmate Jake Pitts.

"The songs, I'm saying exactly what I want to say, singing it exactly how I want to sing. And look, there's a huge risk with self-producing because being your own governor can sometimes be difficult."

Meanwhile, From Ashes to New most recently released the single "Drag Me" in December. TX2 are gearing up to the release of their debut album, End of Us, which features a collaboration with Biersack. As December Falls will be supporting last year's LP Everything's On Fire But I'm Fine.

Black Veil Brides 2026 Tour Dates With From Ashes to New, TX2 and As December Falls

Apr 25: Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

Apr 26: Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

Apr 28: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Apr 30: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

May 01: Denver, CO @ Fillmore

May 02: Omaha, NE @ ASTRO

May 04: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 05: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 06: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec

May 08: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 09: Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

May 11: Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

May 12: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

May 14: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

May 15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 16: Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

May 17: Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

May 21: Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

May 22: Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

May 23: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 25: Toronto, ON @ History

May 26: Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

May 28: New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

May 29: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

May 30: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium