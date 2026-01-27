Black Veil Brides Announce 2026 Tour With From Ashes to New, TX2 + As December Falls
Black Veil Brides have just announced a headlining tour through the U.S. and Canada, bringing From Ashes to New, TX2 and As December Falls on the road with them.
The 24-city tour will kick off on April 24 in Riverside, California and wrap up in Worcester, Massachusetts on May 30. Along the way, Black Veil Brides will make stops at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 30 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place beforehand.
See all of the tour dates further down the page and get more ticketing information at the Black Veil Brides website.
The tour will be in support of a highly anticipated new record, which has yet to be announced but is confirmed and has been preceded by the hard-hitting tracks "Bleeders, "Hallelujah" and "Certainty."
"The last time I was able to write this openly and this honestly about myself or my feelings was probably my first solo record," Biersack told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong last summer. "There was no one who was distilling down [our] ideas to make it more palatable," he said of co-producing the album alongside bandmate Jake Pitts.
"The songs, I'm saying exactly what I want to say, singing it exactly how I want to sing. And look, there's a huge risk with self-producing because being your own governor can sometimes be difficult."
READ MORE: Andy Biersack Is 'Saying Exactly What I Want to Say' on New Black Veil Brides Album
Meanwhile, From Ashes to New most recently released the single "Drag Me" in December. TX2 are gearing up to the release of their debut album, End of Us, which features a collaboration with Biersack. As December Falls will be supporting last year's LP Everything's On Fire But I'm Fine.
Black Veil Brides 2026 Tour Dates With From Ashes to New, TX2 and As December Falls
Apr 25: Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
Apr 26: Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
Apr 28: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Apr 30: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
May 01: Denver, CO @ Fillmore
May 02: Omaha, NE @ ASTRO
May 04: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 05: Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 06: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec
May 08: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
May 09: Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
May 11: Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
May 12: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
May 14: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
May 15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 16: Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *
May 17: Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
May 21: Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
May 22: Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
May 23: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 25: Toronto, ON @ History
May 26: Montreal, QC @ M-Telus
May 28: New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
May 29: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
May 30: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
