Black Veil Brides just dropped the ultra heavy new song "Hallelujah" and fans have already started reacting to this bludgeoning new era of the band.

This latest single is the first since last year's "Bleeders" and opens with quick touch of gospel singing before a violent, djenty riff gives way to a melodic lead and start/stop rhythmic smack accompanied by distorted screams, all in a 30-second span before Biersack's velvety croon brings the temperature down a bit.

"Hallelujah" goes straight for the jugular and it's fans are going completely bonkers for it. See those reactions below and hear the full song further down the page.

Fans React to Black Veil Brides' "Hallelujah"

Black Veil Brides aren't strangers to heavy riffs, but they are definitely most well known for writing melodic hard rock anthems that often have a bite or an edge to them in the metallic department.

With this sort of inversion of the formula, fans are pretty blown away. One even called "Hallelujah" the band's "best song to date."

Others enjoy the whiplash between the soaring chorus, intense breakdown, screams countering the clean singing and the ripping guitar solo. "My soul left my body during that breakdown," adds another fan.

See more reactions below.

What's the Meaning of Black Veil Brides' "Hallelujah"?

Regarding the lyrical content of Black Veil Brides' "Hallelujah," it is, in short, centered around the idea of cancel culture.

Biersack has a deeper take on this subject than where we've seen this play out elsewhere in the heavy music space, commenting:

'Hallelujah' is an important song for us, not only because it is the first track from the new record, but also as a signifier of what’s to come for the band. On a narrative level, it represents the themes and ideas I am exploring lyrically on the album. I am fascinated by the current state of discourse and how often we seem to prioritize ideological certainty over the heart and soul of humanity. Over the years we have developed a tremendous connection with our audience, which is often dismissed or misinterpreted by the ‘scene.’ We stand at a unique inflection point culturally and I want to be able to speak openly about how much I believe in being true to yourself over the fear of mass hysteria or in-group recriminations. When my grandfather's voice spoke to ‘the outcasts’ in the first moments of our first record in 2010, it was a sincere call to arms for all those who feel different. In many ways this record is the natural evolution of that same idea. This is the heaviest and most vitriolic BVB record by far but more importantly I believe it is the most sincere and honest record we have ever made.

"The song is what the world needs and the message behind it it's even better. Talking about certain things is still taboo but I think it is the best way for ALL of us to realize what is happening around us, no matter how uncomfortable it is to hear it so, once again, thank you," one fan posted.

Black Veil Brides, "Hallelujah"

Black Veil Brides, "Hallelujah" Lyrics

They worship the screen, the digital shrine

Demanding purity while rotting inside

But I know, the saints are all sinners with halos for show, the sins are forgotten the moment you let go

I pray for my failure, I beg for my blood but heaven stays silent the gates remain shut

Hallelujah my soul

Been crucified for letting go

Hallujah I know

Some day you praise what you hate

And suffer exemplary

Whoa

They mark the forgotten, they spit on the weak, brave new saviours tell you just how to think, worship a screen, a digital shrine, demanding purity while rotting inside but saints always sin

Hallelujah my soul

Been crucified for letting go

Hallujah I know

Some day you praise what you hate

And suffer exemplary

Whoa

I was the outcast, the ghost of my muse

The artist who’s buried beneath accused

Now I’m a fire they’ll never contain

Hallelujah for my soul

Hallelujah just let go

Hallelujah praise the son

Hallelujah broken one

Hallelujah my soul

Been crucified for letting go

Hallujah I know

Some day you praise what you hate

And suffer exemplary

Whoa