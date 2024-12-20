The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025 – Tour Guide

Here is your 2025 rock and metal tour guide.

We usually know about quite a few upcoming tours by the end of the year, but 2024 was different — there were a ton of tours announced over the last few months. It's hard enough to keep up with all the tour announcements as it is!

Thus, as we do every year, we've prepared a list of the rock and metal bands touring throughout 2025 so that you don't have to go scroll through ticketing websites, venue calendars and individual band pages to see if your favorite acts will be on the road.

Underneath each artist photo is the date range that they'll be playing shows. If it's a co-headlining run, the artist they're sharing the bill with is noted next to the dates.

READ MORE: The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2025

Keep in mind that the date ranges may include multiple tour legs, residencies and festival circuits — so click on the "Get tickets here" link to get more information on exactly when and where they'll be playing.

We also listed the support acts, if they've been revealed.

Keep scrolling to see the rock and metal bands on tour in 2025.

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.