Looks Like Slash’s X Account Got Hacked

Either Slash missed April Fool's Day this year or his X account got hacked.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist is no stranger to bizarre social media posts, often of the "B-horror movie" or "sexually explicit cartoon" variety. But Slash turned heads on Wednesday morning by repeatedly hawking a cryptocurrency memecoin on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"In 2 hours, we're launching a memecoin on SOLANA. Stay tuned..." Slash's account shared in a since-deleted post. Less than 30 minutes later, the account tweeted (are we still calling it that?), "Get ready to unleash your crypto power with GUNS – the memecoin for every Guns N' Roses fan!"

The top-hatted guitarist's account then fired off several posts linking to the $GUNS coin on pump.fun, a platform that allows crypto enthusiasts to quickly create and trade memecoins on the Solana blockchain.

In a post that was pinned to his profile, the account also posted: "We will invest $1M in $GUNS in the next hour."

screenshot of slash's crypto post @Slash, X loading...

Here Today ... Gone to Hell!: Slash's Crypto Posts Promptly Scrubbed

The "we" to which Slash was referring remains unclear, but it doesn't seem like anybody made such a huge investment. Each $GUNS coin has an infinitesimal value of approximately $0.000003, and its market cap plummeted from more than $15,000 to roughly $4,400 in the time it took to write this story.

All recent crypto-related posts have been scrubbed from Slash's X account. His most recent post is now a linked post from his Instagram account in which he saluted actor Val Kilmer, who died yesterday at the age of 65.

In all likelihood, Slash's account was temporarily hacked, a common but unfortunate trend of our times. It was only last year that Metallica's X account had been compromised, touting cryptocurrency.

In other news, Guns N' Roses will embark on their 2025 world tour next month. The trek, titled Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things, will launch on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. It will mark Guns' first tour with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who recently replaced their longtime drummer Frank Ferrer.