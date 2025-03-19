Guns N’ Roses Announce Exit of Drummer Frank Ferrer, Statement Issued

Guns N' Roses have confirmed that they have split with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer. Few details were revealed, but the band issued a press release announcing the move as "an amicable exit."

What Guns N' Roses Said About the Exit of Frank Ferrer

In a press release announcing the move, the band confirmed that Ferrer's split from the band was an amicable one. Their statement reads as follows:

Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run. The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey. Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

About Frank Ferrer

As stated, Frank Ferrer was the longest running drummer in the history of Guns N' Roses. His tenure started in 2006.

Prior to the band, Ferrer had stints with New York rockers The Beautiful and behind the kit for the Psychedelic Furs offshoot Love Spit Love.

In addition to Guns N' Roses, Ferrer has kept a presence with the New York band The Compulsions dating back to 2004.

He's also toured with The Dead Daisies and formed the band PSSR back in 2019.

There were no immediate details concerning who would take over behind the kit or what Ferrer's next move would be.