These are the best and worst songs off every Guns N' Roses album.

The rockers have a short but impactful discography, starting with their groundbreaking 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction and concluding with their most recent full-length effort, 2008's Chinese Democracy.

The band featured entirely different lineups on their first and last albums, with Axl Rose as the only constant member. However, two other members from the Appetite lineup, Duff McKagan and Slash, rejoined in 2016. They've put out some singles and an EP since but have yet to put out another full-length release.

Guns' discography tends to be a bit polarizing, with more casual fans arguing that Appetite is their only strong release, others loving the whole catalog and the rest actually preferring the Slash and McKagan-less Chinese Democracy the most.

READ MORE: All 24 Musicians Who've Been in Guns N' Roses

We went through all of their studio releases and chose the best and worst song from each. Even though GN'R Lies is often classified as an EP and The Spaghetti Incident? is a covers album, we included both in order to cover the entire span of their career.

Check out the best and worst song off every Guns N' Roses album below. Hopefully in the future we'll have another addition to add, as Slash has alluded to a new album they allegedly plan to work on for a few years now.

The Best + Worst Song off Every Guns N' Roses Album These are the best and worst tracks off every Guns N' Roses album from 'Appetite for Destruction' through 'Chinese Democracy.' Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

See where Guns land in our list of the top rock and metal albums of the 1980s below.

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

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