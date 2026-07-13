Ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer recently shared what he thinks people get wrong about Axl Rose in his first interview since parting ways with the band last year.

Guns announced Ferrer's "amicable" departure in March of 2025 and revealed Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer the very next day. More than a year later, Ferrer has opened up on his time with the band, his split and more during a conversation with Rolling Stone.

What Frank Ferrer Thinks People Get Wrong About Axl Rose

After working with Rose for nearly two decades, the drummer explained what he thinks people get wrong about the vocalist.

"[People misunderstand] that he’s a mean guy. I think the world thinks that he’s a scary, mean guy. And he’s the complete opposite. He doesn’t suffer fools, so that might piss people off. But he’s generous and super funny and worried about us all the time, worried about, 'Hey, you guys, how you guys doing?' 'Hey, is Frank okay? Hey Frank, are you okay?'" Ferrer said.

"It’s that kind of stuff constantly. I wish they could know him the way I know him. That’s the only way I could say it. He’s a great musician, great singer, all that stuff that goes in the pot, but he’s a good man."

Ferrer went on to praise Rose for "busting his ass" and trying to deliver the best he possibly can every time he steps on the stage. He added that whenever someone in the band isn't feeling their best, hearing Rose sing and push himself inspires them to give it their all too.

What Was Ferrer's First Interaction With Rose?

During the interview, Ferrer also shared a bit about his earliest interactions with the singer when he first joined the band. He recalled that Rose was "super nice and friendly."

"I think he saw it too that this is a big deal. 'Hey, this guy’s jumping on kinda raw' and I’m sure he felt, 'This better work.' And when I got up onstage, he was like, 'Great job.' If I did a fill that he liked, he’d [say], 'That was fucking awesome.' Like that. He acted with me as I’ve been in the band the whole time. And I would thank him every day and he’d be like, Yo, chill out, bro',” Ferrer reflected.

Does Ferrer Harbor Resentment Toward Rose?

Throughout much of the conversation, Ferrer had nothing but good things to say about his time in the band and the singer. He recalled feeling especially grateful and even surprised that he was invited to keep playing with the band when Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016.

READ MORE: Frank Ferrer Reflects on Guns N' Roses Split + New Opportunities

He revealed that and Rose never had a big one-on-one conversation when his time with the band came to an end, but he thinks they'll eventually get together again at some point.

"I think it was just, things change. Nothing stays the same, that’s all," he said. "I don’t expect anything. But I’m sure that one day Axl and I will hook up, hang out and maybe play together, maybe not. I don’t know. There’s no animosity. None."

Check out every musician who's been an official member of Guns N' Roses in the gallery below.