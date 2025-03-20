Guns N’ Roses Reveal Their New Drummer, Share Statement

Guns N' Roses have revealed the identity of their new drummer a day after announcing the exit of Frank Ferrer. The latest addition to the band is Isaac Carpenter.

Carpenter will hit the road with the band throughout their 2025 European, Asian and Middle East Tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer.

Who Is Isaac Carpenter?

In announcing Carpenter's arrival, the group also offered up some background on their new drummer.

Carpenter was born in Washington’s Tri-Cities. As a drummer and songwriter, he's been known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock and beyond.

He rose to prominence in 1995 by co-founding Loudermilk while in high school, only to be signed to Rick Rubin’s label American. Carpenter’s career spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Awolnation, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit Barbarians of California, A Perfect Circle, The Exies, Ours, and Black Lab, in addition to his large session film and TV roster.

Carpenter made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Announce the Exit of Longtime Drummer Frank Ferrer

The drummer takes over for Frank Ferrer, who played his last show on Nov. 5, 2023 with Guns N' Roses.

Guns N' Roses in 2025

Guns N' Roses will kick off their 2025 touring on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. Dates are currently booked through July 31 in Wacken, Germany.

All cities, dates and ticketing information can be found through the Guns N' Roses website.