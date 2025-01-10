The 5 Most ‘Guns N’ Roses’ Songs by Guns N’ Roses
If you could name the five most Guns N' Roses songs by Guns N' Roses, what would they be?
Every band has its own unique sound and set of traits that make them special. So what we're essentially asking is — which of Guns N' Roses' songs are the most on-brand for Guns N' Roses?
Guns' identity is made up of a lot of different components. Sonically, the five members of the Appetite for Destruction lineup all had very different musical backgrounds and influences — classic rock, the blues, punk rock and beyond. Their own music is complemented by solid guitar-playing, poetic song lyrics and several different vocal styles (courtesy of Axl Rose).
Then there's the personality of the band as a whole, which has always had elements of rebellion and danger.
Thus, what five songs encapsulate all of that the best?
For the sake of keeping this list as close as possible to the spirit of the band's classic lineup, we focused on songs from their first few albums only. Chinese Democracy certainly has solid songs on it, but the identity of that record was quite a departure from their earlier material.
Scroll below to see our picks for Guns N' Roses' most Guns N' Roses songs — and check out their website to hear some of them live in 2025.
"Welcome to the Jungle"
You simply can't talk about Guns N' Roses' career without "Welcome to the Jungle." As the opening track on Appetite for Destruction and their very first single, it was the first taste of GN'R for most people, whether they heard it on the radio or saw the video on MTV.
From the guitar delay effects in the intro to Axl Rose's snarls and "She na nas," this song really sums up Guns N' Roses' sound, attitude and spirit perfectly. Whether or not it's your favorite, you can't deny the impact it had on rock 'n' roll.
"Mr. Brownstone"
"Mr. Brownstone" is another gem from Appetite for Destruction. This time around, Axl Rose shows just how low his growls can go and if you've seen them play it live, you're probably picturing the dance he does to it right now.
The lyrics are centered around an unfortunate side to the band's history — the various members' battles with addiction — though "Brownstone" touches on the matter in a more lighthearted way. It's a fun song, regardless of the subject and has been staple in their setlist for decades.
"Rocket Queen"
Listen, we didn't want to make this list consist mostly of Appetite songs, but it was unavoidable because of how epic and impactful the record was.
Closing track "Rocket Queen" embodies everything Guns N' Roses were about at the time — it's a hard rock song and a ballad all in one... and there are actual sex recordings in the middle of the two.
It doesn't really get more GN'R than that.
"November Rain"
Before you roll your eyes and try to argue that piano ballads aren't on-brand for Guns N' Roses, know that it was actually one of the first songs Axl Rose had written when he was on his way to Los Angeles from Indiana.
In fact, he had the majority of the song finished before some of the songs on Appetite, but he knew he had to hold onto it a bit longer until it was perfect.
And it is. The lyrics, the guitar solo, the epic ending — what more can you ask for?
"Get in the Ring"
A song where Axl Rose tells off the media and challenges them to a match? It also doesn't really get more Guns N' Roses than that! Seriously, though — from the crowd effects to the members' commentary, this track actually sounds like you're at a boxing match.