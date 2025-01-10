The 5 Most ‘Guns N’ Roses’ Songs by Guns N’ Roses

If you could name the five most Guns N' Roses songs by Guns N' Roses, what would they be?

Every band has its own unique sound and set of traits that make them special. So what we're essentially asking is — which of Guns N' Roses' songs are the most on-brand for Guns N' Roses?

Guns' identity is made up of a lot of different components. Sonically, the five members of the Appetite for Destruction lineup all had very different musical backgrounds and influences — classic rock, the blues, punk rock and beyond. Their own music is complemented by solid guitar-playing, poetic song lyrics and several different vocal styles (courtesy of Axl Rose).

Then there's the personality of the band as a whole, which has always had elements of rebellion and danger.

Thus, what five songs encapsulate all of that the best?

For the sake of keeping this list as close as possible to the spirit of the band's classic lineup, we focused on songs from their first few albums only. Chinese Democracy certainly has solid songs on it, but the identity of that record was quite a departure from their earlier material.

Scroll below to see our picks for Guns N' Roses' most Guns N' Roses songs — and check out their website to hear some of them live in 2025.