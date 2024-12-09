Guns N' Roses have officially announced their 2025 world tour dates, which includes a first-ever show in one particular country.

After the return of Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, Guns have toured nearly ever year since — except for 2024. While this was the band's first year off, members of their Nightrain fan club received emails in July advertising their new membership plans, which implied a tour announcement would be coming at some point.

The trek kicks off with the rockers' first-ever performance in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia on May 23, followed by a show in Abu Dhabi.

After the first two dates, GN'R will be joined by hip-hop legends Public Enemy through June 26. Starting on June 29, Rival Sons have been tabbed as the special guest, with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter assuming the role for two shows in late July.

The tour concludes with a performance at the annual Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Dec. 13) at 9AM local time with a Nightrain fan club pre-sale starting tomorrow (Dec. 10) at 9AM local time. Visit the GN'R website for more ticketing details.

Slash and McKagan have both teased that 2025 will be all about Guns N' Roses in recent interviews, so it's safe to assume they'll announce tours in other parts of the world too.

Guns N' Roses 2025 World Tour Dates

+ Public Enemy

@ Rival Sons

$ Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

May 23 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

May 27 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

May 30 - Shekvetili, Georgia +

June 2 - Istanbul, Turkey +

June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal +

June 9 - Barcelona, Spain +

June 12 - Florence, Italy +

June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic +

June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany +

June 20 - Munich, Germany +

June 23 - Birmingham, U.K. +

June 26 - London, U.K. +

June 29 - Aarhus, Denmark @

July 2 - Trondheim, Norway @

July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden @

July 7 - Tampere, Finland @

July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania @

July 12 - Warsaw, Poland @

July 15 - Budapest, Hungary @

July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia @

July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria @

July 24 - Vienna, Austria $

July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg $

July 31 - Wacken, Germany

Guns N' Roses 2025 Tour poster Live Nation loading...