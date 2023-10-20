Every Song Guns N’ Roses Have Played Live Since They Reunited in 2016

Until 2016, no one expected to see Axl Rose and Slash ever share a stage together again. They'd both denied the possibility of a reunion for years leading up to it, but it happened, and they've played at least one show every year since then.

A common complaint seen on the internet is that Guns N' Roses don't ever change their setlist, which is simply inaccurate. While nearly all of their setlists since 2016 have contained the band's core songs, they've also added a lot of others over the years. Some were covers after the death of a musician they were friendly with, such as Chris Cornell. Others were deep cuts that hadn't been played since the '90s and even late '80s. They even released and played three new songs between 2021 and 2023.

Guns N' Roses have a pretty loyal fanbase, so if you're one of the individuals who's seen them more than a handful of times, then yes — the setlist may seem a bit similar. But imagine if you had never seen them before and you finally had the chance, and they didn't play "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain," "Paradise City," "Nightrain," "Estranged" and many of their other popular songs. You'd probably be disappointed, so obviously they have to keep the hits in there.

We compiled a list of every single song Guns N' Roses have played since their reunion in 2016 when Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined. We listed it in order based on the setlist from their very first reunion show on April 1, 2016 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. And, using Setlist.fm, we went through every setlist since then and added every other song they played in chronological order. And we wrote the date that it was played for the very first time since Slash and McKagan rejoined.

So, their latest single "Perhaps" is the very last song on the list because it's the most recent addition to their performances. Scroll below to see how Guns' setlist has changed over time.

Every Song Guns N' Roses Have Played Since They Reunited in 2016 Every song Guns N' Roses have played since their reunion. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner