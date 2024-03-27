In a new post on social media, Nikki Sixx said that a Motley Crue tour with Guns N' Roses was on the table, but it didn't work out, at least for now.

Of course, the bands did tour together once upon a time. Both hailing from Los Angeles, Guns N' Roses came along a couple of years after Motley Crue's debut Too Fast for Love came out in 1981. Thus, Crue were one of the bands Guns opened for when they were touring in support of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction.

Both groups had a bit of a rough relationship in the years that followed that tour, mainly due to a spat Izzy Stradlin had with Vince Neil, which led to a feud between the Crue frontman and Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose.

It's been over three decades since then, and it seems that the hatchet has been buried, at least for the most part. Slash and Duff McKagan returned to Guns N' Roses in 2016, and Motley Crue came back from retirement and went on tour with Def Leppard in 2022, so it seems like the perfect storm for the groups to hit the road together.

According to Sixx, it almost happened.

During a Q+A on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked the bassist whether the bands will tour together in 2025.

"We tried," Sixx responded. "It just didn’t work out for now. Would be a great tour. You never know."

Sixx Previously Named Guns N' Roses as a Band He Hopes to Tour With

During another Q+A session Sixx had on his social media in July of 2023, someone asked which band he would like Motley Crue to tour with.

"I think us and Guns would destroy the world," the rocker responded.

Guns N' Roses Are Taking a Break in 2024

Guns N' Roses played at least a handful of shows every year since they reunited in 2016 (yes, even in early 2020). As long as they don't book any shows in 2024, this will be the first year since their reunion that they don't take the stage.

Slash will be busy touring this year both with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and in support of his upcoming blues album Orgy of the Damned on a run dubbed The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, so it's unclear if Guns will return in 2025 or later.