Mick Mars Is Open to Working With Motley Crue Again

Mick Mars has confirmed he’d be open to working with Motley Crue again.

The guitarist retired from touring with the band in 2023 due to his ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis that progressively makes movement more and more difficult. At the time, his relationship with the rest of the Crue seemed good – the band even noted Mars would "continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road." However, months later things took a negative turn. Mars filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, claiming they were trying to rip him off financially.

"It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band, so it's the last man standing that collects everything," Mars said at the time, adding that his former bandmates were “heroin addicts” and “felons.”

Such harsh statements made most fans believe Mars’ relationship with the rest of Motley Crue was ruined, however during an interview with Audacy Check In Mars admitted that’s not the case.

“If Motley wanted me to write songs with them again, of course I would,” the guitarist confirmed. “But right now, I’m just me (solo). So I’m writing and it’s not Motley, and it’s how I feel. My ideas, my kind of thing. Kind of trying to reinvent myself and bring myself up to date.”

Mick Mars Has More Solo Music on the Way

Mars’ debut solo album, The Other Side of Mars, just came out. The guitarist expressed his enthusiasm in releasing his first solo effort more than 40 years into his career.

"It took me 40 years because Motley was priority," Mars noted. "Now that I'm retired, I'm just me."

The rocker also confirmed he has further new material ready to unleash.

"After the final (Motley Crue) tour, I really got a chance to hardcore buckle down and try to do something that more new," he explained. "New to me. Reinventing myself."