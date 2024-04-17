Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Launches His Own Official Website

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has launched his own official website.

This is Rose's very first website that isn't associated with the Guns N' Roses name, so it's unclear what the page means. The homepage features a few draggable photos of the singer and video clips in the background, with his name and a quote that reads, "You gotta live to learn and run, or you'll die trying."

The "About" section at officialaxlrose.com reads, "Unmistakeable vocal style, he has carved out a legendary status in the rock history," with a brief biography underneath about his career with GN'R. There's also a "News" tab and a gallery of photos.

Only three articles are currently listed under the news section, all of which detail the release of Guns' latest single "The General." The rocker's social media platforms are linked at the bottom of the page, including a TikTok profile, which currently doesn't have any posts on it.

Guns N' Roses don't have any shows booked for 2024, making this year the first that the band won't perform since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016.

Slash is currently on tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and is also gearing up for the release of his blues covers album Orgy of the Damned. McKagan, on the other hand, will head out on tour in Europe later this year in support of his latest solo album Lighthouse.

What Rose has in the works at this time is unknown. Some fans have caught wind of the website and shared it on social media. The Guns N' Roses-centric podcast and website Appetite for Distortion shared the site on their social media, speculating whether it means the singer will release a book in the future. However, this hasn't been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more updates as we learn more about the site.