These are the shortest and the longest rock star marriages.

Because rock stars are just like everyone else when it comes to tying the knot — some of the unions don't always last. In fact, a few of them have been exceptionally quick.

But others have lasted 30, 40 or even 50 years or more. Now that's commitment.

Merriam-Webster defines marriage as "the state of being united as spouses in a consensual and contractual relationship recognized by law," and "the mutual relation of married persons (wedlock)."

So what's the secret to making a marriage a succesful one? Maybe some of these long-married rock stars have found the trick for everlasting love.

Either way, it's entertaining to look back at succesful rock star marriages alongside the not-so-succesful ones, some of which were notorious for their tabloid coverage.

Is your favorite rock star in a lasting marriage? What's the shortest celebrity marriage you can think of?

Beginning with the quickies, read below to see the rock star marriages that were over in the blink of an eye, followed by the ones that have lasted decades upon decades.

Shortest Rock Star Marriages What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp