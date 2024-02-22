Here are married couples who were in bands together but got divorced.

In the symphony of life, where love and music intertwine, the tale of couples creating art together is both enchanting and complex. The following couples not only shared their personal lives, as husband and wife, but they also shared the world of melody in bands or groups that seemed destined for an eternal encore.

However, as the adage goes, not all love stories are meant to last, and the world of music has witnessed its fair share of romantic dissonance. Join us on an exploration of married couples who dared to intertwine their hearts and harmonies, only to find their love songs silenced by the unexpected discord of divorce

Or, in a few cases, the music actually continued after the couple got divorced. (Yes, sometimes divorced couples still work together.)

Either way, these musical unions blossomed with promise but ultimately succumbed to the challenges of love in the limelight. From the soaring highs of creative collaboration to the somber notes of heartbreak, these are the bittersweet tales of musical relationships that hit a sour note.

Keep reading to see the married couples who were in bands together but ultimately got divorced. Underneath the list, find the couples who are still married and still in bands together!

